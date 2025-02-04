Stonebwoy graced the stage at a music concert held to celebrate the Krufie Festival in Nkoranza on Sunday, February 2, 2025

The dancehall musician, in a video, rewarded a little girl with GH₵1000 for singing his song word for word on stage

Stonebwoy's financial gesture towards the little girl garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy made a thoughtful gesture towards a little girl during his performance at a recent concert on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy gifts a little girl GH₵1000 for singing his song word for word on stage.

The BHIM Nation leader was among a host of artistes including Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, who were billed to grace the stage at a music concert held to celebrate the Krufie Festival in Nkoranza, the district capital of the Nkoranza District in the Bono East Region.

As part of his performance, Stonebwoy, who was recently present for the 2025 Paris Fashion Week event in France, held a competition, where he invited the little girl on stage to perform his Into the Future song from his fifth studio album, 5th Dimension, which was released on April 28, 2023.

The little girl, who appeared to be shy and experiencing stage fright began to sing the song in a lower tone. However, the Jejereje hitmaker encouraged her to be brave and added his vocals to her singing the song word for word on the stage.

Musician Stonebwoy, who was impressed with the young kid's efforts, beamed with excitement as he took out several GH₵100 notes, which he carefully counted before handing them over to her as a reward.

The Burninton Music Group record label CEO received a massive ovation from the large crowd, who cheered him.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy gifting GH₵1000 to a little girl on stage:

Stonebwoy's GH₵1000 gift to girl stirs reactions

The video of Stonebwoy gifting the little girl GH₵1000 on stage at the Krufie Festival in Nkoranza triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hero commented:

"Shatta Wale dey give money without counting but someone dey give whiles counting 😂😂😂."

CODED said:

"See how he gives her confidence 🥺❤️."

DANLAD IS EVERYWHERE commented:

"This no be 5gh 5gh oooo wey we noe dey shout am🤣."

Bra Pages said:

"Only sensible people can relate to Stonebwoy's lyrics and sing along. BHIM to the world."

ENDLESS commented:

"Alidu fans go call am ahomasuo......but this one bi Alidu ein four times money he dey throw 🤣😂😂."

efyajosephine0 said:

"The way he respects money, he doesn’t throw it anyhow🥰."

Stonebwoy dashes women money for dancing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy dashed some women money during his performance at a concert in Tarkwa.

The dancehall musician blessed the heavily endowed female fans with numerous GH₵100 notes after they jammed to his hit Jiggle and Whine song.

Stonebwoy's financial gesture drew praise from many fans, who were impressed by him.

