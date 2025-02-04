Gasmilla, in a video, was spotted beside a river after travelling abroad for his business matters

The Telemo hitmaker sang Joe Osei's 1998 hit single, Mepe W'asem word by word and enquired about the song's owner

The video of Gasmilla singing by the riverside after travelling abroad garnered reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian musician Odartei Milla Lamptey, popularly known as Gasmilla courted attention after a new video of him abroad surfaced on social media.

Gasmilla travels abroad and sings Joe Osei's Mepe W'asem song by the riverside. Photo source: @gasmillawins

Source: Instagram

The Telemo hitmaker took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself standing beside a river as he sang veteran highlife musician Joe Osei's 1998 hit single, Mepe W'asem word by word.

In the video, musician Gasmilla, who recently shot a music video with a group of children at the beach, enquired from his numerous fans on the TikTok platform about the musician who composed the hit song.

Below is the video of Gasmilla singing Joe Osei's Mepe W'asem song by the river abroad:

Gasmilla's rise to stardom

Gasmilla rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry as an independent artiste in the 2010s during the emergence of the Azonto music genre, which propelled top artistes like Sarkodie, E.L., Keche, Bisa Kdei, Guru, Fuse ODG and others.

The music genre gained popularity across Africa and the international music stage, with Nigeria's Grammy-award-winning superstar Wizkid joining the trend to create similar songs.

The Wesley Grammar and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) alumni first released the hit single, Aboodatoi in 2013, which received massive play on various airwaves across the country.

Following the successes of his subsequent releases, Innit, Three Points and Telemo, Gasmilla emerged as one of the biggest pioneers of the genre, proclaiming himself the "King of Azonto".

Aside from music, Gasmilla has earned plaudits for being a big advocate for proper sanitation in Ghana. He has regularly participated in the annual World Clean Up Day activities in Accra after partnering with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in May 2021.

In April 2024, the musician organised a beach cleanup exercise dubbed “Falefale” with school children from Jamestown. He was awarded the Vodafone Green Ambassador award at the 2020 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event.

Gasmilla travelling abroad stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Andrew Vanlare978 commented:

"Been looking for that song for years. I can’t seem to find it anywhere. Can someone share a link to where I can download it?"

Senator2131 said:

"But lowkey, @Gasmillla is talking to someone🤣🤣🤣."

Seth Bodai commented:

"Come and give us Asokpor for float."

Yaw Tog receives backlash for travelling abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog received backlash after he travelled abroad for his business venture.

In a viral video, the Sore hitmaker wore casual outfits as he jammed to his 2024 single, 'Okafuo, on a lawn by the street.

Fans expressed their disappointment with Yaw Tog and advised him to stay abroad without returning to Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh