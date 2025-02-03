Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has made a generous donation to a group of physically challenged women and children

Emelia Brobbey organised a party to spend time with the group at a plush restaurant located in Kumasi

Some social media users have commended the Kumawood actress for giving back to the society through her foundation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has brought joy to a group of physically challenged women and children in Kumasi.

The founder and CEO of the Emelia Brobbey Charity Organisation, organised a lavish dinner party for them on February 2, 2025.

Emelia Brobbey donates cash and food items to physicaly challenged people. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

This event marks Emelia Brobbey's first donation of 2025, as she collaborated with a top restaurant to host the gathering for the group and their guests.

During the event, Emelia Brobbey distributed gift items to everyone present, who celebrated her generosity and expressed their heartfelt gratitude.

Emelia Brobbey donates GH¢20,000 to needy people

Emelia Brobbey presented an amount of GH¢20,000 to the leader of the physically challenged group to support their various needs and activities. Some social media users have thanked Emelia Brobbey for her generous donation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ampomanyarkoh stated:

"God bless you."

am_proud_of_emeliabrobbey stated:

"Bless you ❤️❤️❤️❤️Queen ❤️🙌."

loves_emelia_brobbey stated:

"Well done Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏."

khojo_frimps stated:

"God bless you #missEB❤️❤️."

adepa_blessing99 stated:

"God bless you 😍😍."

sarabel488 stated:

"God bless you 👏."

loves_emelia_brobbey stated:

"WELL DONE QUEEN GOD BLESS YOU 😍😍😍🙌."

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

"Well done 👏👏👏. Congratulations."

maamet_1 stated:

"May God continue to bless you Eme 👏👏👏✌️😍🙌🏼🙏🏻."

margaretosei187 stated:

"God bless you."

Watch the video below:

Emelia Brobbey rocks a stylish white gown

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey looked effortlessly chic in a white long-sleeve beaded gown to celebrate her birthday on January 7, 2025.

The style influencer wore a custom-made gown by Ghanaian male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah to celebrate her birthday in style.

Emelia Brobbey looked angelic in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her glamorous look.

Watch the video below:

Emelia Brobbey slays in a green jumpsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey who wore a stylish two-piece outfit to her lifestyle show.

The Kumawood actress, who has a large following on Instagram, complemented her look with a Balenciaga purse.

Many social media users commented on Emelia Brobbey's flawless hair and makeup on her Instagram posts.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh