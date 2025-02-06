Television presenter Cookie Tee turned heads online when she posted pictures showing off her natural beauty

On Instagram, she wore a long-sleeved shirt and trousers, had on no makeup and tied her natural hair in a bun

Many people talked about Cookie Tee's beautiful natural look in the comments section of the social media post

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Cookie Tee got many people admiring her natural beauty when she posted pictures on social media.

Cookie Tee flaunts natural beauty

In the pictures she shared on her Instagram page, Cookie Tee rocked a long-sleeved shirt which she styled by folding up the sleeves.

She paired it with a pair of fitted army-green trousers. She flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup and ditched the wig for her black kinky natural hair tied in a bun.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she reflected on the past. She noted that she saw the days of small beginnings and those moments were filled with uncertainty, struggles and quiet prayers.

"Looking back, I see the days of small beginnings - the moments of uncertainty, the struggles, and the quiet prayers whispered in faith. But through it all, God’s grace has been my anchor. He has lifted me, ordered my steps, and blessed my journey beyond what I could have imagined."

Inspiring her millions of followers with her lovely caption, Cookie Tee noted that every challenge became a lesson. She praised God for being with her through it all.

"Every challenge became a lesson, every delay a redirection, and every victory a testimony. I stand today, not by my strength, but by His unfailing love and mercy. Truly, He has been my Ebenezer -thus far has the Lord brought me! To Him be all the glory!"

Below are the photos of Cookie Tee's natural beauty:

Reactions to Cookie Tee's natural look

Cookie Tee's beauty caught the attention of many of her Instagram followers. They commented on how beautiful she looked in the pictures.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to Cookie Tee's natural look which she flaunted in the pictures on Instagram:

bridget.n.lopez said:

"Cute smile. Slide 1, though 😍😍😍."

asieduaafanyi said:

"You really did look like my younger self 🤭❤️."

iamtribal said:

"They never saw U coming ❤️❤️❤️."

minelbrown said:

"❤️❤️❤️soo much beauty for one person 😍."

_hanny.yy said:

"Beautiful you😍. Awwnn the hairrrrr😍."

corrineamoah said:

"Your just a fine babe 😍😍😍😍😍."

Cookie Tee looks rocks short hair

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghana's Most Beautiful host Cookie Tee, turned heads on TV with her ravishing look.

The beauty goddess rocked an expensive pantsuit and looked so beautiful in a short hairstyle to match her bold style.

Cookie Tee's fervent fans thronged to the comments section of the post to praise her regal look and flawless makeup.

