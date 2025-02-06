Twene Jonas in a video narrated how ICE officers apprehended some Mexican neighbours where he lived amid the mass deportation of immigrants saga

In the video, the social media sensation had strong words for Trump, lamenting that he had made the country unenjoyable

He mentioned that the mass deportations have heightened fear among immigrants with many people choosing to stay indoors

US-based Ghanaian social media personality Twene Jonas has taken aim at Donald Trump following a wave of mass deportations sweeping across the US.

In a recent video, he expressed deep frustration over the immigration crackdown, disclosing that officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had apprehended some of his Mexican neighbours.

The outspoken internet sensation lamented that Trump's policies had made life increasingly difficult for immigrants, saying the country no longer felt as enjoyable as it once did. He shared that there was fear among undocumented communities, explaining that many now preferred to stay indoors rather than risk being apprehended.

The Trump administration has intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration since assuming office, reviving old measures while introducing new ones to bolster border security.

Executive orders have been signed to tighten immigration laws, with authorities granted broader powers to detain and deport individuals without proper documentation.

Donald Trump had previously declared that millions of undocumented immigrants would be sent back to their home countries, a statement that signalled a harsher approach to immigration enforcement.

Since then, ICE raids have increased, sparking fear and uncertainty among affected communities. Reports indicate that many undocumented individuals have already been sent back to their home countries.

Twene Jonas' deportation comments spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KWAYCY said:

"Hello boss good day wish you all the best..#u will survive# I'm a musician recording a song title OBIBINI I want to use your voice saying nnipa bibini as the song intro I want your permission before."

Too Foreign commented:

"You will be fine bro it’s not easy in Ghana it’s so painful to be in Ghana oo bro. Hide yourself and stop the video bro."

Ohemaamariam said:

"Bro make sure u redraw all your money ok? Stay blessed more love and take care."

lsaac kwadwo commented:

"We support you. God will be with you. Those who need you in Ghana will see you and cry 😢 God will be with you."

Salomey Ayiteyfio(Big Mama) said:

"Just protect urself bcs I know some people are praying to see u in Ghana pls so be very careful."

user51724867788 PAUL ACKON said:

"How can you say TRUMP egyimme are you not the same person that said AFRICA forest? WHY IS THE SYSTEM NOT WORKING?"

Ghanaian TikToker grilled by immigration

Another Ghanaian man based in the US has also expressed concern regarding possible deportation and shared his experience.

YEN.com.gh reported that he was allegedly stopped at the border and was grilled for several hours regarding his status in the country.

He expressed relief that the immigration officials finally let him go after asking him gruelling questions.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

