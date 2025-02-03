A video of a Ghanaian man reacting to the ongoing ICE raids in the United States has gone viral on social media

He confessed to being an undocumented immigrant in the country and expressed worry that he might be deported

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the concerns of the young man

A young Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the US has expressed serious concern in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country.

This comes after he confessed in an interview that he was undocumented after he entered the country through an unapproved route.

An undocumented Ghanaian in the US shares his concerns amid ICE raids. Photo credit: @The Washington Post/Getty Images, @TonyVibes TV/TikTok

Speaking in an interview, the young man lamented that his fear had been heightened after a US law enforcement agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided some public places in Newark, where he currently resides and apprehended some people on grounds of being undocumented.

He confessed that due to the ICE raids, he often stays away from public events adding that he also gets worried when picking a bus.

"Last week, they raided a club in my city and apprehended over 400 people. Now I only go to work and come back home, that is it."

He was optimistic that he would secure the necessary documents to legalise his stay in the US.

Ghanaians comfort man facing deportation from the US

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video expressed hope that the man would not be deported.

NaBaB indicated:

"What if ICE comes to your workplace unannounced?"

Destiny reacted:

"Just take a big loan, bring account/cc make boys load and run come Ghana. Then u set up business with your cut…u good ah."

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"I have a firm belief you will not be deported. Also try and talk to an immigration lawyer so things can be sorted out."

NanaYaw wrote:

"Always sit by a window or door in the bus."

Bastos 1 wrote:

"Simple kindly move to near by village close to you and settle over there."

anitadurk indicated:

"Masa if dem go catch you them know where you dey."

Rocafella added:

"Archipalago should come and listen, that ein foolish talk nu..my brother protect ur self wai God save you."

