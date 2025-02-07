Ghana Jesus Mmebusem, in a video, spoke for the first time after tying the knot with his girlfriend Millicent

The comic actor expressed his gratitude to a prophet who gifted him with GH₵20k at his wedding ceremony

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem noted that he had never encountered the prophet until a week before his wedding

Famous Ghanaian comic actor Justice Hymns, popularly known as Mmebusem or Ghana Jesus has spoken for the first time after his recent marriage ceremony.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem speaks after tying the knot to his girlfriend Millicent and thanks a pastor for gifting him GH₵20K.

The Kumawood star took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself visiting a bushy area believed to be his farm and expressing gratitude to a pastor, Prophet Solomon Agyenim Boateng, who was also the Gyaasehene in Atimatim, a town in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Ghana Jesus noted that he never encountered the man of God until close to a week before his wedding. According to him, the prophet's name emerged in a conversation with a close friend, Samuel Bassey.

The comic actor said he decided to visit Prophet Solomon Agyenim Boateng and seek his support at his wedding ceremony. He noted that the man of God attended his wedding and gave him GH₵20K as a surprise gift.

Ghana Jesus seemed overwhelmed by the generous financial gesture. He said he was taken aback by the gift, especially since he had only seen photos of the prophet being enstooled on social media and had never encountered him in his life.

The comic actor sent well wishes to Prophet Solomon Agyenim Boateng and appealed to him to also provide financial support to others who needed more help than him.

Mmebusem also commended the prophet for visiting the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and settling the medical bills for many people who could not afford to do so while on admission at the medical facility.

Ghana Jesus also thanked Prophet Solomon Agyenim Boateng for the thoughtful financial gift and prayed for an increment of his vast wealth.

The actor married his beautiful girlfriend, Millicent, at Asuofia Nketia near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

His colleagues Oboy Salinko, Vivian Jill Lawrence and Dr Likee, friends and family were all present to witness Ghana Jesus' beautiful union with his sweetheart.

News of his impending marriage emerged after his close friend and Kumawood actor Dr Likee shared a flier of the wedding on social media.

Below is the video of Ghana Jesus Mmebusem speaking after tying the knot:

Mmebusem's remarks after tying knot stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nurse Sika commented:

"He always does more than this to his church members and even people from different churches he is a great man of God."

Hans J said:

"We have good prophets in this country. God bless him."

socialmedia3y3kro5 commented:

"I am glad to hear that from you bro👌. I met a man one day and he rented a room for me that same day. Hmm, I was shocked because I wasn’t expecting that 🙏🙏."

Ghana Jesus and wife make public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Jesus and his new wife Millicent made their first public appearance after tying the knot.

In a video, the comic actor and his bride were seated as they interacted with an individual who recorded them on his smartphone.

The video of Ghana Jesus and his newly-wedded wife in public after their recent marriage has garnered reactions on social media.

