Ogidi Brown, in a trending video, responded to Fameye's recent remarks about their longstanding feud

The artist manager rained curses on his former signee and dismissed any chance of a future reconciliation

Many fans thronged to the comments section of Ogidi Brown's social media post to share views on the feud

Popular Ghanaian artist manager Gideon Jesse Brown, popularly known as Ogidi Brown has slammed his former signee Fameye over his recent remarks about their feud.

Ogidi Brown slams Fameye over his recent remarks about their longstanding feud. Photo source: @ogidibrown1 and @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

The artist manager took to his Instagram page to share a video of his response to the Very Soon hitmaker. He noted that he would never squash his beef with his former signee and get back on good terms with him.

Ogidi Brown expressed his surprise at Fameye's boldness to speak about him whenever he is interviewed. He also warned the singer against mentioning his name in any public space.

The manager said Fameye's remarks were false as he had never gone public with information since their feud became public knowledge to many Ghanaians.

Ogidi Brown noted that he sometimes shed tears and felt regret for associating himself with his former OGB music signee.

"Sometimes, I can't forgive myself. I can sit down and think a lot to the point where I would cry. I can't forgive myself for bringing you closer to me. Whenever I remember that moment, I get sad and ask why I made that mistake."

The artiste manager said he had failed to let the issues go despite many years after he and singer Fameye had severe ties because it landed him in the hospital, where he experienced a bad situation.

He accused the singer of harbouring bad intentions and using him as a stepping stone to progress his career and climb to the top of the mainstream music scene in Ghana.

Ogidi Brown alleged that Fameye did something bad to him again over a year ago by taking all the proceeds from a song he spent a lot of his own money to promote during his time under his label.

The Italy-based Ghanaian music executive noted that Fameye would experience a miserable end in life like Okomfuor Kwadee and eventually reap what he sowed.

He said he would have passed away from the pain he felt at the hands of the musician without his mother's intervention, stating that the singer was a wicked individual.

Ogidi Brown added that he harboured hatred towards Fameye and immediately got angry whenever he heard his songs being played everywhere he went.

The artist manager's comments came on the back of his former signee's claim that they solved their dispute with money after they visited the Antoa River, during an interview with Delay.

Fameye acknowledged that Ogidi Brown played an instrumental role in his success, stating that he had yet to hear him speak negatively about him for a while since their infamous public fallout. The singer also noted that he and his former manager were not on good terms.

Below is the video of Ogidi Brown slamming Fameye:

Reactions to Ogidi Brown and Fameye's feud

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ekowmoore16 commented:

"He said nothing bad though. Let peace reign."

kymani_lionorder said:

"He was asked a question, he didn’t just start talking about you. Cruise king 😂."

omar_peetee commented:

"Ogidi, let it go. That is life bro ❤️👏."

kritikal_music said:

"May we never curse 😢he never said anything bad boss. Just forgive him and move on ..God be with us all."

ziyya_bankz commented:

"But he never said anything bad about you? Please let love lead. Don’t be bitter dear. It is all good."

Ogidi Brown speaks on actor's ex-wife's marriage

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ogidi Brown spoke on Kwaku Manu's ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko's marriage to a white man abroad.

The artist manager noted that the news of the marriage left him heartbroken as he had a close relationship with the actor and his ex-wife.

Ogidi Brown also recounted a bad experience he had from a past failed relationship with an unknown partner to give context to his words.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh