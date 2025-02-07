Maame Serwaa, in a video she shared on TikTok, took some of her kids shopping at the kid's section of a mall

In the video, the beautiful family were sharply dressed in casual outfits, with all of them in T-shirts and jeans

In the comments, many social media users admired the family and expressed their love for Maame Serwaa

Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, took some of her children shopping at a mall, sharing the moment in a video on her TikTok page.

The video showed Maame Serwaa and the kids dressed casually in T-shirts and jeans as they browsed the children’s section. Many social media users admired the family, with several praising the mother in the comments.

Lil Win and Maame Serwaa got married in 2021 and later held a private traditional ceremony in 2022, attended by close family and friends.

The actor was previously married to Patricia Afriyie, and their marriage ended on bad terms. He went into his current marriage with children from his previous relationship.

In the video, Maame Serwaa was seen shopping only with her own children, as Lil Win’s other kids were not present.

Maame Serwaa and kids warm hearts

