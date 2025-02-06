Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, aka MzGee looked gorgeous in a trending postpartum video

The talented TV presenter flaunted her skin in a ready-to-wear ensemble as she welcomed her fans into the new month

Social media have commented on MzGee's video while admiring her glowing body after welcoming her first child recently

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee has shown her glowing postpartum body on Instagram.

The celebrity mom posted her pregnancy photos in January 2025, after years of marriage to her colleague and the love of her life.

TV host Mzgee rocks a stylish ensemble after giving birth to a baby boy. Photo credit: @iammzgee.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the United Showbi looked elegant in a stylish red blazer and black leggings, highlighting her voluptuous figure.

Mzgee wore an expensive glamorous frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she sat comfortably on the costly couch.

The former TV3 presenter looked splendid in heavy makeup, long eyelashes, bold eyeshadow colours and glossy lip gloss to enhance her natural features.

She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and a butterfly-shaped fashionable ring to complete her look.

Mzgee posted the lovely video on Instagram with this caption:

"God’s been good!. EL-ROI, you’ve been merciful!. Happy New Month, Fam ❤️."

MzGee slays in pics after giving birth

TV presenter MzGee has inspired many fashionistas with her impressive postpartum outfit in a trending video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Otto2205 stated:

"Baby Mama, how is your baby."

Mcbrightt stated:

"Eiii my mamaga. The sun in my day, the lives on my tree, the data on my phone.".

qhwekuromanphada stated:

"If you dont miss United Showbizers ah, we dierr we miss u ai 😍."

mercymarfo_ stated:

"Our God is awesome 👏 u look very beautiful 😍."

Watch the video below:

Mzgee flaunts her baby bump

Celebrity mom Mzgee looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder long-sleeved dress for her pregnancy photoshoot.

She looked radiant in heavy makeup and a long curly hairstyle as she smiled at the cameras for recent pics.

Check out the photos below:

Mzgee slays for her maternity shoot

Television personality Mzgee also looked effortlessly chic in a blue lace gown for her pregnancy pics.

The style influencer wore a beautiful goddess headpiece to match her outfit for her viral photoshoot

Check out the photos below:

Mzgee rocks a stylish two-piece outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Mzgee's stylish outfit that went viral on social media.

Fans of the popular entertainment show United Showbiz were left impressed by her impeccable hair and makeup.

MzGee, a UTV broadcaster, also received some criticism on social media for her pricey attire and her shoes.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh