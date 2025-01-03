Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, has trashed rumours of an affair between the actor and actress Mimi

She cleared the air on allegations that she and Mimi had beef because she was having an affair with Lil Win and expressed her love for Mimi

She shared a video on TikTok hanging out with Mimi, and the pair bonded to the admiration of social media users, praising Maame Serwaa for putting the allegations to bed

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Maame Serwaa, wife of popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz circles as Lil Win, has dismissed rumours that her husband is having an affair with actress Mimi Yankson.

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa clears up affair rumours. Photo source: lilwin, ohemaaprettygold, mimi_yankson

Source: Instagram

The allegations also claimed that Maame Serwaa and Mimi were feuding because of the alleged relationship.

To address the rumours, Maame Serwaa shared a video on TikTok showing her spending time with Mimi. In the video, the two appeared friendly and bonded, which impressed social media users. Many praised Maame Serwaa for ending the speculation.

Maame Serwaa and Lil Win's marriage history

Maame Serwaa and Lil Win had a private traditional marriage ceremony in 2022. Close family and friends attended the event. This was Lil Win’s second marriage, as he was previously married to Patricia Afriyie. That marriage ended bitterly, with the two going their separate ways.

Rumours about Lil Win and Mimi started because of their close working relationship and Maame Serwaa's constant stay in the US, where she was usually based. However, Maame Serwaa's statement has put to bed the claims.

Social media users have applauded Maame Serwaa for handling the situation maturely and showing there was no conflict between her and Mimi.

Maame Serwaa and Mimi spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

heart purity said:

"This is a good move dearies you ladies are matured enough... 🥰🥰 it is wat it is.

Sophia commented:

"Sometimes u bring your enemies closer to hit them hard ,,, please leave Mrs wai she knows what she is doing."

@QUEEN VEE1917 reacted:

"We live in a country where by berma ni obaa emfa Adanfo aden Ghana."

Hajia telkar commented:

"So I’m now a third person..this the last time I’ll put my mouth in someone’s business 💔maf3re papa."

Johamz said:

"Mrs Nkansah God bless you because I know Mimi she will never do that, please help her to achieve his goals in acting, because she from Aka camp n come to weezy camp so they won’t to create problem."

Lil Win's ex speaks on relationship

Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia has also been in the news recently after she addressed her current relationship with Lil Win.

YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia claimed to have a cordial relationship with the actor because they had kids together and mentioned that they were not enemies.

She mentioned that Lil Win could never be her enemy, adding that she could not imagine herself beefing with the father of her children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh