Jackie Appiah's son Damien in a post on his Instagram story flaunted the compound of their beautiful home alongside an expensive Maserati

The photo showed the sprawling compound of the state-of-the-art home and an adorable little pet dog which he placed on top of the Maserati

The expensive vehicle which was registered in 2024 had a catchy custom plate which added to the opulence on display in the photo

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah’s son, Damien, gave his followers a glimpse into the luxury that surrounds his family on social media.

He took to his Instagram story on January 6, 2025, to share a photo showing the sprawling compound of their state-of-the-art mansion, along with a sleek Maserati.

The image captured the magnificence of the famed property. Damien placed a small pet dog atop the expensive vehicle, adding an adorable touch to the image. The Maserati, registered in 2024, had a unique custom plate which is often reserved for the wealthy.

Jackie Appiah’s mansion has been a subject of admiration and debate since she first unveiled it. The property which has exquisite furnishings and high-end finishes, became a trending topic when videos of its lavish interior surfaced online some years back.

In 2022, Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds visited the home and documented her experience, sharing a video of the building that went viral. The footage highlighted the mansion’s stunning architectural details, leaving many in awe.

The luxurious nature of the home sparked debate, with some questioning how Jackie was able to finance such an extravagant project. However, in a 2024 interview, the celebrated actress divulged that the mansion was the product of 15 years of planning and hard work.

Jackie Appiah has partaken in various successful movies and business ventures that have brought her next level of wealth.

Jackie Appiah hosts luxury party at residence

Jackie Appiah's mansion has become a home to celebrities in recent years, often organising luxurious parties and dinners at her residence which often attracts many famous people.

In a recent publication by YEN.com.gh, she had one of such parties at the house and celebrities from both Nollywood and Hollywood were present and they had the time of their lives at the mansion.

The actress documented the event in a viral video. The actress and her friends partook in various interesting and entertaining activities like karaoke where they sang and danced to popular songs.

