A young Ghanaian man has made his family and community proud with his generous and selfless act

This comes after the young man, who has been living abroad for many years, returned home to renovate his family's dilapidated house

Ghanaians who came across the before and after video of the house were left in awe, with many Ghanaians inquiring about how he did it

A young Ghanaian man has returned home from abroad and transformed his family's dilapidated house into a luxurious home.

Reports suggest that the young man, who had been living and working overseas for many years, was unhappy with the state of the family home upon his return.

A Ghanaian man returns from abroad to transform his family's dilapidated house into a luxurious home. Photo credit: @vidaasibey905/TikTok.

Determined to give back to his family, he embarked on an ambitious renovation project, transforming the old house into a modern, luxurious home.

In a post circulating on TikTok, the Ghanaian man, whose name has yet to be identified, shared a video of the old house, with walls and the entrance in a sad state.

Seconds later, the video transitioned to display the incredible transformation that had been carried out.

After the renovation, the house looked like a completely different building, with the compound and the road leading to the entrance neatly paved.

The video showed the house painted white, with beautiful decorations and furnishings, a stark contrast to its previously dilapidated state.

Below is the video of the renovated house:

Ghanaian man praised for transforming family home

The stunning transformation of the house, as seen in the trending video, sparked reactions on social media as netizens praised the young Ghanaian man.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered more than 17,000 likes and 181 comments.

Below are a few of the reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@Rittybel said:

"But wait ooo, where do you let the family members stay before renovating? I'm asking if one day I get money I pack them somewhere and renovate la."

@Em-manuel Kobby also said:

"If u are not strong enough or spiritually protected, don't go and renovate ebusua fie (family house). I came in peace."

@Mav commented:

"Eeiiii and that person is still alive?? if yes, then his or her grandmother is alive and really loves him or her the family is grateful."

@Kumasi Adolf also commented:

"Ah well maybe the family head renovated it by himself because I remember saa 3b3 yi3ny3 obi na )kum Antwi Bosiako na )de neti agye akyer3ma."

@DanqGh wrote:

"Ghanaians should start learning from the Igbo people let's remove fear from our people so they can do projects in our villages."

