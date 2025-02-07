Twene Jonas in a video advised Ghanaians planning to relocate to the US to halt their plans and wait till Donald Trump's four-year term was over

The social commentator explained that it was counterproductive to relocate due to the mass deportation currently happening in the country

Twene Jonas was not too pleased with the heavy clampdown on illegal immigration and has lamented about it in previous videos as well

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has advised Ghanaians planning to relocate to the US to put their plans on hold until Donald Trump's four-year term is over.

Twene Jonas shares tip on immigration. Photo source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

The social commentator said the current immigration climate made it risky to move, as the US government was ramping up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

In a recent video, Twene Jonas expressed his concerns over the ongoing mass deportations. He noted that it would be counterproductive for anyone to relocate under the current administration, considering the stringent immigration policies in place.

He has previously lamented the heavy crackdown on illegal immigration, and in his latest warning, he rehashed his feelings towards Trump.

Since returning to office, Donald Trump has intensified efforts to tighten border security and curb illegal migration. His administration has revived old measures while introducing new ones to give authorities broader powers in enforcing immigration laws.

Executive orders have been signed to restrict entry, allowing law enforcement officials to detain and deport individuals without proper documentation more swiftly.

Trump has long maintained a hardline stance on immigration, and his recent declaration that millions of undocumented immigrants would be sent back to their home countries signals an even tougher approach.

As a result, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has ramped up its operations, leading to an increase in raids across various states. Many undocumented individuals have already been deported, with reports indicating that others are living in fear of being targeted next.

Twene Jonas' advice sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Success said:

"If trump go pass and go come is true paa 2029 we are coming."

OutAbout commented:

"Ebi like now oboy dey live on the road o. He always dey move."

ProphetessNhyiraLady1 said:

"God bless you br. Because of your positive thought you will never be deported."

Twene Jonas says Mexican neighbours were deported

Twene Jonas in another video narrated how some Mexican neighbours of his were apprehended by ICE officers.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social commentator claimed that the Mexicans were indoors when the officials stopped by.

He went on a long rant explaining why Trump's fight against immigrants was not right, lamenting that the US was no longer enjoyable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh