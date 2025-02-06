Lady May, an immigration expert, has explained why social commentator Twene Jonas could not be deported from the US

She explained that folks in the US who have been reporting Jonas to immigration officials were wasting their time

She claimed that they were rather strengthening Twene Jonas's case for staying in the US, as he could argue that sending him back to Ghana could put his life at risk

Lady May, an immigration expert, has shed light on why Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas cannot be deported from the United States despite multiple reports made against him.

She explained that individuals who have been reporting Jonas to US immigration authorities were wasting their time.

She said instead of getting him deported, their actions were inadvertently strengthening his case to remain in the country. According to her, Jonas could argue that returning to Ghana would put his life at risk, which is a significant factor US immigration officials consider when handling such cases.

Twene Jonas who has become famous for his controversial takes on social and political issues, has built a reputation for calling out leaders he believes are incompetent.

His outspoken nature has earned him both supporters and fierce critics, with some individuals actively trying to get him removed from the US.

However, Lady May warned that those making false allegations against him could face serious consequences themselves. She advised them to put a stop to their actions, as falsely accusing someone in immigration matters could lead to legal repercussions.

She further explained that while the Donald Trump administration has been carrying out mass deportations, US laws still provide protection for individuals whose lives may be in danger if they are sent back to their home countries.

Twene Jonas' deportation debate intensifies

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

paa kwesi said:

"People are making Twene Jonas the best candidate for staying in America because of all the negativity about him."

gorgeousadoley commented:

"He's the last person Trump will think of deporting. The white man knows Twene Jonas is telling our leaders the truth."

adom274 said:

"Twene Jonas is a freedom fighter and I like him. May God protect him and all the strangers in the foreign countries."

Twene Jonas laments deportation of Mexicans

Twene Jonas, in a recent video spotted by YEN.com.gh lamented about the deportation of some Mexican neighbours.

He chastised US President Donald Trump for unnecessarily deporting immigrants, complaining that he was making the country inhabitable.

The social commentator advised his colleague Ghanaians to be careful with their movement.

