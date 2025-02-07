Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman popularly called Nana Ama McBrown has turned heads with her red leather dungaree

Nana Ama McBrown has never disappointed fashionistas with gorgeous looks and hairstyles on the Onua Showtime programme

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's coloured hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced another talented fashion designer on the Onua Showtime programme.

The style influencer looked fabulous in a white stylish top and red dungaree as she hosted award-winning Ghanaian musicians Fameye and Akwaboah on the show.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a stylish outfit on Onua Showtime. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown turned heads with her coloured hairstyle that matched perfectly with her custom-made ensemble by Kwadwo Man.

The fast-rising fashion designer is famously known for designing unique and elegant outfits for award-winning female dancer Afronitaa to perform at local and international events.

The chief executive officer of McBrown's Sunflower Oil modelled in pointed designer black boots that elevated her classy look.

The mother-of-one enhanced her natural facial features with heavy makeup, long eyelashes and perfectly defined eyebrows.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks red dungaree

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's spectacular outfit on the Onua Showtime programme. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ankrahruth stated:

"That her the president of entertainment shows in Ghana Her Excellency Nana Ama Mcbrown baako p3 #BAM."

badgyalohemaakelly0608_ stated:

"Lovely 😍😍😍❤️."

Vhanpee stated:

"Mum you where born to rescue another generation. Cause your role has teach us that we can make it . Thank you mum♥️♥️❤️ 👑👑👑👑🔥🔥🔥🔥."

whats_up_gh stated:

"Her Excellency😍 #brimmmm."

Brefolove stated:

"Nana, please my son is a singer, please we won't to invite us on your problem please 🙏."

Mimaafrikamusic stated:

"The queen with the golden heart ❤️,mama live long🙏."

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown meets Stonebwoy's daughter

Nana Ama McBrown couldn't keep calm after meeting Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's smart and beautiful daughter Jidula.

It was a surreal moment as Nana Ama McBrown hugged her after announcing on live TV that she wanted to meet her.

Nana Ama McBrown looked gorgeous in a pink short-sleeved dress and long braids hairstyle while accessorising her look with gold earrings.

Stonebwoy's daughter looked classy in a simple floral print dress and matching head scarf to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a cutout dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown who has never repeated an ensemble while presenting on the Onua Showtime show.

The 47-year-old wore a beautiful two-piece suit and a perfect hairdo on the popular entertainment talk show.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's heavy makeup and hairstyle on Instagram.

