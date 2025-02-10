Too Much has taken to social media to mourn the death of colleague actor Taidu who he acted alongside in the TV show Junka Town

In a post on his TikTok page, he expressed his hurt over the actor's passing, dropping several crying emojis in the post's caption

Taidu is one of many Junka Town stars who have passed away recently and many Ghanaians have mourned his passing on social media

Ghanaian actor Too Much has taken to social media to mourn the passing of his Junka Town co-star, Abdullai Tahiru, popularly known as Taidu.

Too Much mourns the passing of his Junka Town colleague Taidu. Photo source: toomuchpampii

Source: Instagram

In a post on his TikTok page, Too Much expressed deep sorrow over Taidu’s death, sharing a video with several crying emojis in the caption.

His reaction has drawn sympathy from fans, many of whom have also expressed their condolences. The TikTok video featured photos of Taidu and videos from when he was alive.

Taidu was a key figure in the popular Junka Town series, which gained widespread attention in Ghana around 2014. His passing is the latest among the show’s stars, following the deaths of Ajara Mapouka, Yogot, and Bolga Jay-Z.

Debbie Jackson, another Junka Town actress, also confirmed the news on TikTok, posting a video of herself in tears as she mourned Taidu. She questioned why so many cast members had passed away in recent years and prayed for the remaining actors.

The cause of Taidu’s death has not been made public. His passing comes months after the death of Yogot, who died on June 11, 2024, while receiving treatment at Great Faith Clinic in Effiakuma, Takoradi.

Too Much, who attended Yogot’s funeral alongside other Junka Town cast members, has once again been hit with the loss of a close colleague.

Taidu

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians mourn Junka Town star Taidu

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

sadiochristabel said:

"May God forgive all their souls. may their souls rest in perfect peace.💔"

STICKER commented:

"I was just waiting for too much to post this before I will believe it because I saw last hero last week Thursday at Sekondi.😥"

MYOHAUNG KRIS said:

"Ah!! too much. what's really going on 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️Asem bɛn koraa. hmm, RIP BIG BRO.😭"

franspeter commented:

"Eii taadi wassup,wat dey happen Is this true?"

donboss977 said:

"Hmmmm Asem oo this life is too short oo.😭"

official_standyvyps said:

"Asem ooo Junka Town why???? What’s is going on."

Ruqqybae commented:

"Hmm asem oo pls there not a cause why is it that all the junkatown starts going like that hmm God have mercy on us."

Mawuli Semevor involved in fire incident

In other celebrity news, Mawuli Semevor has been involved in a fire incident which has left part of his body burnt.

YEN.com.gh reported the actor's brother confirmed the incident happened at their home due to an electrical fault.

Many Ghanaians reacted to the tragedy involving the veteran actor and prayed for his recovery as he sits in hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh