The brother of Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevor has confirmed his fire accident in a recent social media video

He explained the circumstances that led to the fire incident, explaining that it occurred as a result of an electrical fault

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many wishing him a speedy recovery

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A relative of Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevor has opened up about the fire incident that has left the actor in critical condition.

In an emotional social media video, the man who introduced himself as Philip Okyere explained the circumstances leading to his brother's condition.

Mawuli Semevor's brother speaks about his fire accident. Image source: Beyond Burns International

Source: Instagram

He confirmed the brother had been involved in a fire accident, which occurred around 10: 30 to 11: 00 pm one night while the two were home.

According to him, the fire started in their living room due to an electrical fault. Despite several attempts to put it out, they were unsuccessful.

Running out of options, they decided to remain in the living room and called the fire service while thinking of their next move.

Unfortunately, his brother rushed out of the room, which was engulfed in thick flames, and was severely burned, resulting in his current condition.

He noted that his brother is currently in a better state, however, he needed the prayers of the general public and also donations to support his treatment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Mawuli Semevor's relatives

Netizens who saw the video of Mawuli Semevor's brother speaking about his fire incident were heartbroken.

Many in the comments section expressed their heartfelt sympathy to the family of the renowned actor.

@Kwame Kiki wrote:

"Rather unfortunate! His flat is just closer to mine. I am an eye witness. I’m supporting now."

@Awurama Frimpomaa wrote:

"Hmmmmm treating burns in Ghana,isn’t a joke !!!!! The money and trauma involved hmmmmmm."

@Leensbaby1 wrote:

"What number can donations be sent through from outside ghana?"

@Karence Voice wrote:

"What network is the donation number?"

@Stacy Asare wrote:

"How did you survive with burns."

@Beyond Burns International wrote in response to Stacy's comment:

"He did not go through the flames."

@tomlin wrote:

"Treating severe burns is not easy ur life savings can all be used."

@Btagoe wrote:

"Please.you can call Mr Ibrahim for help.speed recovery in Jesus name amen."

@awura sika wrote:

"May God heal him. Sent something for him."

@Matthew Cato Addison wrote:

"So sad. It could happen to anyone. We're blessed to have organizations like yours that offer assistance in people's time of need."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh