Popular Junka Town movie actor Taidu reportedly passed away over the weekend, according to his colleague Debbie Jackson

The cause of the late Junka Town movie actor's demise has not yet been made known to the public

Taidu's death comes several months after the passing of his fellow Junka Town movie co-star Yogot

Popular Junka Town movie actor Abdullai Tahiru, popularly known as Taidu has reportedly passed away.

The news of the actor's death was confirmed by his fellow Junka Town co-star Debbie Jackson, who shared a video of herself weeping on her official TikTok page on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

In the video, Debbie Jackson expressed grief as she questioned how Taidu became the latest Junka Town movie star to pass away in recent years after Ajara Mapouka, Yogot and Bolga Jay-Z.

The comic actress could not hide her emotions as she prayed for mercy upon the lives of the remaining cast from the comic movie, which gained massive popularity in Ghana in the 2010s and launched the careers of a few members of the cast.

The cause of Abdullai Tahiru's demise has not yet been made known to the public following his passing during the weekend.

His death comes several months after the passing of his fellow Junka Town movie colleague Osman Idris, popularly known as Yogot while on admission at Great Faith Clinic inside the Efua Crentsil Building at Effiakuma in Takoradi due to a severe health condition on June 11, 2024.

Abdulai Tahiru was among several colleagues including Too Much, Debbie Jackson, Tracy and Atemuda, who attended the late Yogot's funeral service at Effiekuma, one of Takoradi's most renowned communities.

Before his untimely passing, Abdullai Tahiru was occasionally spotted hanging out with Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica at various public functions in 2024.

Below is the video of Debbie Jackson announcing and weeping over Taidu's passing:

Ghanaians react to Taidu's passing

The announcement of Taidu's untimely passing triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians, who were surprised by the news on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

fawogyimiiko commented:

"Oh, these people too, what’s happening 🥺?"

maameabagyaakye said:

"I thought it was a joke so I decided to come to your page and check if it is true wow rest in peace bro."

MISS KELLY commented:

"Hmmm, may his soul rest in perfect peace."

Ebo Cllins said:

"As3m oo Junka Town squad oh but what's happening 🥺🥺?"

Kuki commented:

"The only guy who always say “please“ to everyone 😢 whether young or old 😭 oh Ewuradze me yem shishi me."

amgentil_ said:

"Oh chale, what’s happening?"

Shaka Zulu finally laid to rest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-lawyer Nana Yaw Saah Aboagye, popularly known as Shaka Zulu was finally laid to rest after he passed away from a battle with illness in the UK in December 2024.

A funeral service was held for the Sun City TV series actor in Ghana, with footage of sad scenes emerging on social media.

Many Ghanaians thronged on social media to express their condolences to Shaka Zulu's family and loved ones.

