Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has expressed belief in love amid news that her 16-year-old marriage had collapsed

The relationship counsellor, in a video interview, urged Ghanaians not to give up on love because a lover disappointed or left them

According to her, she is not giving up on love because of heartbreak and thus encouraged others to find new people to love

Relationship counsellor and media personality Charlotte Oduro is still optimistic about love despite her marriage collapsing.

In a recent interview, she shared plans to find love again and urged others whose relationships had failed to move on and find new partners.

Charlotte Oduro's marriage ends after 16 years

Counsellor Charlotte, an advocate for women's endurance in marriage, has recently come under scrutiny after her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, announced they were no longer married.

In a statement on Monday, February 10, 2025, the counsellor's husband indicated that they had been separated for three years and had already concluded the dissolution of their traditional marriage.

In 2021, Apostle Oduro, the founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church International, indicated in an interview with Zionfelix that they had been married for 13 years, meaning their union lasted over 16 years.

Watch the Zionfelix interview below:

Counsellor Charlotte not giving up on love

Prior to the husband's announcement, Counsellor Charlotte had given hints about the state of her marriage in an appearance on Gifty Anti's The Standpoint.

Speaking about her experiences, she stated that having a failed relationship does not mean one should shun love.

"I'm not giving up...somebody says I've fallen in love and I got a broken heart so I won't marry again and I won't love again. Go and love, my friend, forget them. If they will break your heart, love again. Life matters," she said.

Charlotte Oduro further stated disappointment in love should be taken in good faith for us to move on and find another love.

"Don't worry about who left you or disappointed you. There is somebody waiting to love you. Why are we killing ourselves in the name of I can't trust anybody? I don't even want to trust anybody, I want to live life."

"If I walk with you I will be careful because our experiences will make us careful [but] let me love you today. I don't know what tomorrow holds. If you disappoint me tomorrow, it's tomorrow. Let me love you today. I want to love you today but maybe the love we can do today can bring my pressure down.

"...It's an open world for me now and I'm open to experiencing everything just shaped by God but open," she explained.

Watch her interview below (stream from 38 minutes):

Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband rocks jheri curls

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro's now ex-husband, had caught attention with a new video.

The video, which had him praying and prophesying to his followers, showed the pastor dripping in high fashion with jheri curled hair

The video, coming amid his divorce from Charlotte Oduro, has triggered mixed views about his marriage and work from online users.

