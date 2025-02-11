Rev Charlotte Oduro Upgrades Herself After Divorce, Pursues Law At A Prestigious University in Ghana
- Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has opened up about her next chapter after her divorce from her ex-husband
- She noted in a recent interview that she was pursuing a law degree at a prestigious university in Ghana
- Netizens who saw the video were excited for her and expressed their views in the post's comment section
Renowned Ghanaian Counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro has taken steps to upgrade herself after her heartbreaking divorce from her ex-husband, Rev Solomon Oduro.
The relationship coach announced in an interview with Oheneyere Gift Anti that she had started pursuing Law at a prestigious university in Ghana.
She noted that it had always been her dream to become a lawyer despite pursuing Building Construction at Takoradi Polytechnic.
Rev Oduro indicated that she tried to further her education when she was still married but stopped because of resistance from people she did not mention.
Speaking about how she had been faring after her separation from her husband, she noted that she upgraded her educational qualification and bagged a degree in Public Relations.
In addition to this, she has enrolled at Wisconsin University, seeking to complete her course and become a lawyer.
"I want to wear Black and White. The reason why I am doing Law now is to teach some women value in life and how to shut people up. Yes, I'm a Christian and I believe in the law. And some people need to be put in their places at the right time," she stated.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh