Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has opened up about her next chapter after her divorce from her ex-husband

She noted in a recent interview that she was pursuing a law degree at a prestigious university in Ghana

Netizens who saw the video were excited for her and expressed their views in the post's comment section

Renowned Ghanaian Counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro has taken steps to upgrade herself after her heartbreaking divorce from her ex-husband, Rev Solomon Oduro.

The relationship coach announced in an interview with Oheneyere Gift Anti that she had started pursuing Law at a prestigious university in Ghana.

Charlotte Oduro pursues Law after divorce. Image source: The Standpoint

Source: Youtube

She noted that it had always been her dream to become a lawyer despite pursuing Building Construction at Takoradi Polytechnic.

Rev Oduro indicated that she tried to further her education when she was still married but stopped because of resistance from people she did not mention.

Speaking about how she had been faring after her separation from her husband, she noted that she upgraded her educational qualification and bagged a degree in Public Relations.

In addition to this, she has enrolled at Wisconsin University, seeking to complete her course and become a lawyer.

"I want to wear Black and White. The reason why I am doing Law now is to teach some women value in life and how to shut people up. Yes, I'm a Christian and I believe in the law. And some people need to be put in their places at the right time," she stated.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh