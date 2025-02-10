It has emerged that the collapse of Reverend Charlotte Oduro's failed marriage was foretold a long time ago

Popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President in 2023 warned the marriage counsellor that her marriage would collapse if she did not act fast

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on Charlotte Oduro's marriage

Popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President is trending online in the wake of the news that outspoken marriage counsellor Reverend Charlotte Oduro is now a divorcee.

News of Charlotte Oduro's divorce was announced by her ex-husband Apostle Solomon Oduro that he had called time on their marriage.

Charlotte Oduro, Apostle Oduro, Marriage, Divorce, Ghana, Relationship Photo credit: @charlotteeffect42/TikTok @apostlesolomon_oduro/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It has however emerged that popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President in 2023 foresaw the pending collapse of Reverend Charlotte Oduro's marriage and warned her about it.

A video making rounds on TikTok showed the moment the Karma President during an interview said he had a bad vision about Reverend Charlotte Oduro in the spiritual realm where he saw that people had plotted against her.

He therefore warned that the consequences of the plot against Reverend Charlotte Oduro would cause her marriage to collapse.

"The Bible was written by humans and with the pressure she is going through, her marriage has already collapsed, what is left is for it to manifest in the physical realm."

Ex-husband reacts to marriage to Charlotte Oduro

Apostle Oduro earlier in an interview with Zionfelix said his ex-wife did not respect him.

He that one thing that he found troublesome about his ex-wife was that she was influenced by other men of God and was not ready to submit as a wife.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"She ignored it. Charlotte Oduro should reached out to you or worked on it to avert this unfortunate incident. I hope she recovers from this."

Hehaho wrote:

"They’ve divorced her oo."

adwoa replied:

"So when are you going to speak good things about people eei."

YaaTaa haba wrote:

"This my can lie."

Charlotte Oduro against unplanned relationships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Charlotte Oduro has warned against going into a new relationship right after a breakup.

Speaking in an interview, Charlotte Oduro advised against this move saying people do that out of haste.

Many people who reacted to the video commended her for the sound advice.

