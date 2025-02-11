A video of Reverend Charlotte Oduro speaking at a relationship summit in Italy has gone viral on social media

She advised attendees at the event on things to note when it comes to choosing the right partner

The video surfaced at a time when news that the famed marriage counsellor was officially a divorcee had become topical

Reverend Charlotte Oduro is still poised to deliver on her quest as a marriage counsellor regardless of the challenges in her private life.

This comes after she honoured an invitation to Italy to speak at the third edition of the Married and Singles Summit.

The event which was held on February 8 at the Golden Eagle Christian was a success as scores of people thronged the venue to listen to useful relationship advice and tips from Charlotte Oduro on things to know when choosing the right partner.

A short clip of the programme which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of @mamesikaofficial showed the adorable moment where Charlotte Oduro was captured advising men about going into relationships.

Focusing on those desirous of getting married, Charlotte Oduro emphasized the need for guys to choose a woman whose vision and priorities align with theirs.

That way she expressed optimism that they would both move together as partners with joy and purpose.

"So if you are a guy and you are not married yet. This is the place to find yourself now. Know where you are heading and choose a woman that can align with your purpose in life. Not a beautiful woman but a woman called by God. It should not be a preacher but a woman who understands everything you are doing," she told the gathering.

At the time of writing the report, the short clip which had raked in over 20 likes was captioned:

"Wise words from Charlotte Oduro! When it comes to relationships, the right advice can change everything. What do you think about her answer," the caption read.

Charlotte Oduro on mistakes in her marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro in an old video opened up on certain things that happened in her failed marriage.

In an interview, she stated that her ex-husband did not know her well before the marriage.

Charlotte Oduro confessed that she also made mistakes as a married woman and believes she could have done better.

