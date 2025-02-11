A video of Sam George's encounter with a group of young boys who admire him has popped up online

The MP for Ningo Prampram greased the palm of the young man with an undisclosed amount of money

The heartwarming gesture from the MP has garnered significant traction on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian lawmaker Sam Nartey George, the MP for Ningo Prampram was driving his plush car when he encountered a group of young men.

Sam George greases a fan's palm with fat cash into the fan's hands. Photo source: SamGeorgeNartey, 1957News

Source: Instagram

The MP is one of the most renowned names in Ghanaian politics and the National Democratic Congress.

He was recently appointed by Mahama as Ghana's new Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation.

While the politician's sticks have skyrocketed after his party's victory in the 2024 elections, Sam Goerge stays in touch with the rank and file.

In a video recently shared by 1957news, Sam George was seen hanging out of the driver's seat of his 4x4 car with a bundle of cash in his hands as he was approached by a teeming young man.

The MP folded a huge part of the cash into the young man's hands. He appeared to have implored the young man to disburse the money to his friends in their brief chat.

Sam George's gesture impressed scores of Ghanaian netizens. In the comments section, others passed jokes about the gesture as they reflected on his explosive moments during vetting where he credited his wife for being his sponsor after he was asked about his wealth.

Sam George with his wife Vera. Photo source: Facebook/SamGeorge

Source: Instagram

According to Sam George, his wife, an entomologist, with whom he has three children is an industrious woman who takes care of him.

Sam George's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sam George's recent gesture towards his supporters.

Eric Gyamfi wrote:

"Those insulting him he is just boy like them so what’s wrong if he give them money sometimes let use our minds and our emotions."

emmaowusudompreh said:

"Dis is what the street wants to see...not huge but small to show his appreciation to dem...God bless u boss."

ALLAH OVER EVERYTHING (A.O.E) remarked:

"He bought their 2028 votes and conscious just like tha, hmmmm Ghana 🇬🇭 youths .Is that what we voted for chaiiii."

Milano noted:

"Create jobs for us so we can work rather dan sharing dts coins."

Kwartey Galasty Qwam shared:

"Chairman hide the money dey show boys empty hands 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

AdBen commented:

"Prez Mahama pls cancel the betting tax for us please 😭🙏that’s why we voted for you."

@Kwaata3 reacted:

"Wifee give you money…you dey share a. Ei Dzata 🤦."

@manuel_wealth added:

"Your wife money you Dey share like that."

Sam George's wife prays for him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sam George's wife and her prayers for her husband after an intense 4-hour ministerial vetting.

The God-fearing woman took to social media to write a heartfelt message to thank her God for his goodness and mercies in their lives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh