Maali, in a video, visited some market women in Achimota as part of her Valentine's Day celebrations on Friday, February 14, 2025

Shatta Wale's girlfriend donated many items and cash to several market women and content creator Kwaku Dubai

Maali also offered to support the market women with their businesses by offering loans to them via a company

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama and girlfriend Maali made generous donations to some market women in Achimota on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Shatta Wale's baby mama Maali donates items and cash to market women in Achimota. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos shared by renowned blogger GH Kwaku on his Instagram page, Maali, who recently welcomed her child, a daughter named Queen Money with the SM boss, made a grand entrance in an expensive unregistered black Range Rover, which was followed by a Hyundai saloon car, part of the Shaxi Ghana ride-hailing business.

Shatta Wale's baby mama looked beautiful in her red and white Lacoste shirt with white jean trousers as she arrived at the venue for her philanthropic work. Shatta Wale's manager Sammy Baah Flex and other members of the SM team had earlier travelled to Achimota to await her arrival.

Maali received a massive crowd reception and had to be heavily guarded by security personnel as a large contingent of market women and fans rushed to mob her and capture her on camera with their smartphones. Others also cheered her name on the street.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend was later spotted seated in a chair and playing on her expensive iPhone with her female friends as some members of her team brought items like milk, biscuits, Milo, microwaves and others packaged in several baskets.

Maali posing for photos in Shatta Wale's mansion. Photo source: @maali_maali_j

Source: Instagram

Maali surprised content creator Kwaku Dubai with a brand-new iPhone 13 Pro Max and donated cash in an envelope plus other items to him, his mother and other market women who were present at the event in Achimota.

She also handed out multiple bars of chocolate to the large crowd who had converged at the event as part of her Valentine's Day celebrations. She also informed the market women that she was planning on starting a loan company to offer loans to market women and support their businesses.

At the event, Shatta Wale's baby mama explained that he had initially planned to visit the market women and make her massive donation before the end of 2024 but was unable to do so as she was still recovering from delivering her newborn baby.

Below are the videos of Maali donating items to market women in Achimota:

Maali's donation to market women stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

naanunoo1988 commented:

"Thank you Beautiful Queen Maali 😍😍😍."

adukweistickings said:

"SM to the whole world 🫶🫶🫶."

Mario_delly commented:

"She did well."

