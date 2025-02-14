Maali, the baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, gifted content creator Kwaku Dubai a fresh in-box iPhone 13 Pro Max

As part of the donation drive, she gifted Kwaku Dubai's mother and the Achimota market women neatly wrapped food items

Many people hailed her for the generous donation as they complimented her in the comment section

Maali, the baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has presented a brand new iPhone to content creator and staunch Shatta Movement fan, Kwaku Dubai.

Maali gifts Kwaku Dubai a new iPhone

On Friday, February 14, 2025, in commemoration of Valentine's Day which is the day of love, Maali decided to make Kwaku Dubai's Valentine's Day special.

She donated food items that were neatly wrapped which were presented to Kwaku Dubai's mother and the other market women of the Achimota Market.

As part of the donation exercise, Shatta Wale's baby mama decided to gift the Content Creator a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In a video, Maali noted that when she heard about Kwaku Dubai's phone getting stolen, she was touched and decided to put together a beautiful ceremony to present him with a new phone.

She noted that the presentation would have been done last year before the year ended but she was not able to because she had recently delivered a baby girl.

Kwaku Dubai thanks Maali

In a short and lovely speech after the presentation, Kwaku Dubai thanked Maali, Shatta Movement and Shatta Wale's team for the gift.

"What she (Maali) has done, not everyone can do the same because to shoot content and for people to fall in love with it, does not come easy," he said.

He eulogised Shatta Wale saying that he is a different musician which many people may not understand. He noted that the Jo Lese crooner was the only artist who appreciated the content social media influencers and content creators made about him.

Kwaku Dubai noted that it was Shatta Wale's influence and acceptance of his craft that had helped him to be a successful content creator. Based on this, he noted that it was the reason why the dancehall musician promoted every song he released.

Reactions to Maali gifting Kwaku Dubai an iPhone

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the video of Maali gifting Kwaku Dubai a new iPhone 13 Pro Max.:

mario_derly said:

"She did well."

naanunoo1988 said:

"Thank you our beautiful lady."

krissy_360 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 iPhone13, 2025 twaaaaa yet they wnt to compare ppl like this to dr Louisa 😍."

futuregh221 said:

"Maali go make u think efo wife no Dey bath 😂😂."

iamkhadijatukorley said:

"He was shaking 😍."

official_royalwill said:

"Is in the DNA no stinginess in the house of SM."

wan_lee_4lyf said:

"See how chairman dey shake he really appreciate am 🙌."

Maali's jeans rip open

YEN.com.gh reported that Maali, dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, unfortunately, ripped her jeans as she toured his Rolls Royce Cullinan for the first time after it landed in Ghana.

In a video, she took videos and had the chance to explore the vehicle's beauty and its plush interior at his $2.5 million mansion at Trasacco.

The bond between Shatta Wale and Maali melted many hearts, while others spoke about her ripped jeans.

