Shatta Wale, in a video, bonded with his newborn daughter Queen Money inside his recently acquired mansion

The dancehall musician held his sleeping baby in his arms as he entered his new Rolls Royce Cullinan

The video marked Shatta Wale's first public appearance with Queen Money since she was born in November 2024

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale courted attention after a video of him with his newborn baby surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the self-proclaimed African dancehall king was spotted with his newborn daughter Queen Money in his recently purchased new mansion in Trasacco Estate reportedly worth $2.5 million.

In the video, Shatta Wale, sporting an orange sleeveless shirt and shorts hid his newborn baby's face as she slept in his arms while he stood beside his newest car acquisitions, a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport.

The SM boss, who recently praised Ghanaian comic content creator 24GH on social media, took Queen Money along with him as he entered his Rolls Royce Cullinan and prepared to leave home for some errands in town.

The video marked a rare public appearance for the newborn baby since Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali welcomed her into the world in November 2024 after almost three years of dating.

Rumours of the couple expecting their first child together emerged on social media after Maali was spotted at the dancehall musician's mansion with a growing big belly in a video that surfaced on social media.

Another video also surfaced which showed Shatta Wale surprising his girlfriend with a brand-new expensive white Range Rover as a gift in one of his numerous properties for her expecting a new baby.

Despite the rumours, the couple kept their pregnancy private until Maali shared beautiful photos of herself flaunting her big baby bump to announce that she was expecting her first child with Shatta Wale, a few days before her birth.

She also shared a video of herself busily decorating the room of their unborn baby as she counted down the days to her delivery.

On December 25, 2024, Shatta Wale took to his Instagram page to share an adorable video of their daughter, flaunting her to the public for the first time and announcing her name and social media accounts.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale spending quality time with his newborn baby:

Reactions to Shatta Wale bonding with baby

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ibrahim Haruna commented:

"Even Shatta Wale doesn’t want to show his daughter’s face😂 Abayifour w) Ghana oo😂😂."

wofamatthew673Abodie said:

"Best father in the world 😃."

McDon2751 commented:

"I am a BHIM fan but I love this. God bless you."

Asimeh 09 said:

"People will be born with a golden spoon in their mouth ampah🥰🥰."

Eunicedumordzi commented:

"May God bless the good fathers. Shatta Wale has done well. My dear, you proved you are a good father🥰."

Shatta Wale's son Majesty flaunts cash, iPad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's son Majesty flaunted cash and an expensive iPad as he entertained himself in a plush room.

The musician's son beamed with excitement as he played games on his iPad while sporting expensive clothes and jewellery.

The video garnered massive positive reactions from Ghanaians, who praised Majesty's mother Michy GH.

