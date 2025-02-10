Maali, the newest baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, saw his Rolls Royce Cullinan for the first time

In a video, she took videos and had the chance to explore the beauty of the plush interior of the luxury vehicle at his $2.5 million mansion at Trasacco

The bond between Shatta Wale and Maali melted many hearts, while others spoke about her ripped jeans

Maali, the newest baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, had the opportunity to see his brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan that was cleared from the Tema Port on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Maali sees Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce

Seeing the brand-new luxury car for the first time, Maali could not hold back her excitement as she took out her iPhone to take videos.

She was warmly welcomed by Shatta Wale at his $2.5 million mansion located at Trasacco, as they hugged and kissed in a video.

Maali, all smiles in the video that went viral on social media, sat down comfortably in the Rolls Royce whose doors were already opened.

Unfortunately for the new mother of one, the front zip of her bell-bottom jeans ripped open. However, her attention was not drawn to that since she was excited about seeing the luxury car for the first time.

Reactions to Maali seeing the Rolls Royce

Many people in the comment section talked about their admiration for Shatta Wale and Maali's bond. Fans noted that they were made for each other.

Others also talked about how beautiful Maali looked as they completed her fine voluptuous figure in the comment section.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Maali seeing Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan for the first time:

Chef Bossman said:

"Ghana has gold, cocoa and shatta wale 🥰."

ebastianan88 said:

"Love is beautiful..much love shatta paapaapaaa🤣🤣💯💯."

Mum’s legend said:

"Apakey fans where you they 😂😂😂😂."

Prince Brown said:

"err concert paa oo wale to the world no body 😂😂😂😂."

Shatta Wale washes his Rolls Royce

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan shared a video of how excited he was to give his Rolls Royce Cullinan its first wash.

In a video posted on his Snapchat account, screen recorded and shared online, the dancehall musician bragged about formerly working at a washing bay while washing a luxury car.

The video excited many people in the comment section who hailed him for being humble as they admired how well he washed the car.

