Jackie Appiah's Manager Samira Yakubu Bags Master's Degree From The University Of Ghana Legon
- Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her longtime manager Samira Yakubu are graduating from the University of Ghana, Legon
- The celebrity duo wore spectacular outfits for their graduation on February 12, 2025, marking another academic milestone
- Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's manager Samira Yabuku's stylish outfit on Instagram
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her manager Samira Yabuku have bagged a master's degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked classy in a stylish pantsuit and elegant black pointed high heels for her graduation ceremony.
The ever-gorgeous and hardworking film producer Samira Yabuku never ceases to amaze Ghanaians with her sartorial choices.
Jackie Appiah's manager was spotted in a custom-made kente ensemble at the viral graduation event on February 12, 2025.
Samira Yakubu turned heads with her figure-hugging corseted kente gown with structured sleeves that highlighted her unique curves as she modelled in stylish heels.
The fashion lover rocked a matching turban to style her look while flaunting her designer bag in trending videos.
Jackie Appiah's manager graduates from Legon
Some social media users have congratulated Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, after videos from her graduation emerged online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Della Russel stated:
"Is Samira able to breathe? Why does she always dress to choke herself?."
vivianne2220 stated:
"Love this, she has the experience so it easy getting the degree to back it up."
esthercollections_ stated:
"Our beautiful Jackie 😍😍😍😍 congratulations 👏."
jerzygirl41 stated:
"Did y’all notice the Bottega Veneta purse 👜 Jackie is holding? 😍 Congratulations ladies 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇬🇭❤️."
newtonspeaks stated:
"Congratulations 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️😀."
Amishwardrobe stated:
"Yes, they are always next to me in class 😂."
gagasena73 stated:
"Walking to Walking."
maameefuasallie stated:
"Congratulations to you both👏👏👏."
tawfica1 stated:
"Congratulations to them @jackieappiah and @samirayakubu."
Watch the video below:
Jackie Appiah flaunts her GH¢32,000 bag
Style icon Jackie Appiah styled her look with a designer bag for her most-talked-about graduation ceremony
Watch the video below:
Jackie Appiah parties with her classmates
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her classmates looked excited as they partied together at the Kempinski Hotel after their master's graduation.
In the viral video, Jackie Appiah and her manager enjoyed slices of chocolate cake while others joined the jama session.
Watch the video below:
Jackie Appiah flaunts her GH¢16,000 bag
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, a Ghanaian actress, who shared a picture of her most recent designer shoes and purse on Instagram.
The A-lister showed off a sophisticated side bag and an expensive Chanel purse while looking athletic in an elegant ensemble.
Some social media users expressed their admiration for her immaculate beauty as she rocked heavy makeup for her photoshoot.
