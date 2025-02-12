Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her longtime manager Samira Yakubu are graduating from the University of Ghana, Legon

The celebrity duo wore spectacular outfits for their graduation on February 12, 2025, marking another academic milestone

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's manager Samira Yabuku's stylish outfit on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her manager Samira Yabuku have bagged a master's degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked classy in a stylish pantsuit and elegant black pointed high heels for her graduation ceremony.

Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, rocks stylish kente to her graduation. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

The ever-gorgeous and hardworking film producer Samira Yabuku never ceases to amaze Ghanaians with her sartorial choices.

Jackie Appiah's manager was spotted in a custom-made kente ensemble at the viral graduation event on February 12, 2025.

Samira Yakubu turned heads with her figure-hugging corseted kente gown with structured sleeves that highlighted her unique curves as she modelled in stylish heels.

The fashion lover rocked a matching turban to style her look while flaunting her designer bag in trending videos.

Jackie Appiah bags a Master's degree from the University Of Ghana Legon. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

Jackie Appiah's manager graduates from Legon

Some social media users have congratulated Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, after videos from her graduation emerged online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Della Russel stated:

"Is Samira able to breathe? Why does she always dress to choke herself?."

vivianne2220 stated:

"Love this, she has the experience so it easy getting the degree to back it up."

esthercollections_ stated:

"Our beautiful Jackie 😍😍😍😍 congratulations 👏."

jerzygirl41 stated:

"Did y’all notice the Bottega Veneta purse 👜 Jackie is holding? 😍 Congratulations ladies 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇬🇭❤️."

newtonspeaks stated:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️😀."

Amishwardrobe stated:

"Yes, they are always next to me in class 😂."

gagasena73 stated:

"Walking to Walking."

maameefuasallie stated:

"Congratulations to you both👏👏👏."

tawfica1 stated:

"Congratulations to them @jackieappiah and @samirayakubu."

Watch the video below:

