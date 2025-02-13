A young Ghanaian woman based abroad has urged her fellow citizens to join the Hallelujah Challenge, which began two days ago

In a TikTok video, the lady, known as Ann Kay, said she secured her visa to move abroad after joining the same challenge last year

Many netizens who came across her video on social media thronged the comments section wanting to know the details

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express gratitude to God after relocating abroad.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young lady, identified as Ann Kay, indicated that she secured her visa to travel abroad after joining the Hallelujah.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an hour-long praise program, where believers across the world gather online to praise God.

Ann Kay, a Ghanaian lady, relocates abroad after joining the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit: @ann_basi/TikTok.

Led by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the sessions of praise are held at dawn between 12 AM to 1 AM daily during designated periods every year.

Ann Kay said she joined the session in October last year and pleaded with God to help her dreams of relocating abroad come to light.

Having experienced the power of God first-hand at the Hallelujah Challenge, the young lady, who is based abroad, urged her followers to join the session, which began two days ago.

"Hallelujah Challenge October edition 2024, dress like your miracle. Don't miss this edition starting tonight," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Ann Kay, in the TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, chronicled her journey from Ghana to her new country of residence.

The video showed her at the departure hall of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)'s Terminal 3 and later transitioned to the moment she arrived abroad.

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and his team get ready for day three of the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit: @nathanielblow/IG.

Below is the video shared by Ann Kay.

Netizens react to Ann Kay's video

Ann Kay's video had gone viral on TikTok, with many netizens thronging the comments section to share their views.

Below are a few reactions to the video as compiled by YEN..com.gh.

@mama_ she's closet said:

"I’ll also join the October challenge this year in USA."

@Ann Kay replied:

"We started February edition ooo..it started yesterday..from 10th to 1st. March."

@mama_ she's closet also replied:

"I’m aware dear, I’m just putting my faith in action that I’ll join the next edition in the USA 🇺🇸. I’m making my affirmation, I’m currently in Ghana."

@Mrs B commented:

"Awmmm that was my challenge too, I also did the same in the October challenge and I left Ghana to in December 2024. Thank you, Lord."

Ghanaian mum celebrates after travelling abroad

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Ghanaian mum took to social media to express her excitement after travelling abroad.

Celebrating the moment, the elderly woman said she would be smiling for hours after her daughter picked her up at a local airport.

Social media users who came across the video praised the woman's daughter for taking care to send her mother abroad as well.

