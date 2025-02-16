A Ghanaian lady got many people admiring her creativity when she designed a beautiful dress using used sacks of Ghana-made flour

A Ghanaian lady has gone viral after she was spotted wearing a stylish dress made from used bags of Ghana-made flour.

Lady rocks Ghana made flour dress

A Ghanaian woman captured the attention of social media users after stepping out in a stunning dress creatively made from Ghanaian flour bags.

The video, shared by TikTok user @kukua412, has since gone viral, leaving many impressed by her unique fashion statement.

In the clip, the stylish lady confidently flaunted her well-tailored outfit, which repurposes flour sacks into an eye-catching dress. The design incorporates bold branding from the flour bags, turning what would typically be a disposable material into a fashion-forward piece.

Her elegance and poise in the dress, despite being shy in the video, sparked admiration from viewers, who praised her creativity and resourcefulness.

In the video, TikToker Kukua tried to let her friend boldly flaunt her Ghanaian outfit. However, she was shy as she covered her face with her handbag while pleading with her to stop recording her.

Reactions to the lady's outfit

The TikTok video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, as many people wondered why the lady decided to reuse the flour bags and transform them into a stylish outfit.

Other concerned social media users also wondered what her occupation was, whether she was a baker or, a seamstress or both.

Ghanaians were concerned about the cost of the famous Ghana-made flour going up due to the stylish nature of the lady's outfit.

Below are the funny reactions of Ghanaians to the video of the lady wearing a dress made out of flour bags:

Abena fils❣️said:

"Brand ambassador 😂😂😂😂."

godwyn23 said:

"ɔtɔn paano anaa 😂😂😂😂😂😂✌️."

Nana Osei said:

"Essam brand ambassador 😂."

Cutie Juliet said:

"It's nice and looks good on her 🥰."

Empress😍 said:

"Tell her to stop oo so that they don’t increase the price of the flour ooo😫😂😂😭."

Tiecoongh said:

"Bread winner anaa."

AtwimaRambo said:

"Dressing mu Tea bread."

thunder said:

"And she is a happily married woman too oo😂😂."

