Legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba's beautiful wife Akosua Serwaa was the center of attention at his Valentine's Day concert

Madame Akosua Serwaa wore a spectacular red dress that accentuated her unique curves at the most-talked-about event in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Daddy Lumba and his beautiful wife's ensemble at the Valentine's Day programme.

Legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba has set an unforgettable record with his 2025 Valentine's Day concert at the Grand Arena.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, made a grand entrance at the star-studded concert on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's wife Akosua Serwaa slays in a red dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Madame Akosua Serwaa looked elegant in a short-sleeved red dress that flaunted her smooth legs as she strutted graciously to the front row.

Daddy Lumba's beautiful and young-looking wife looked flawless in mild makeup and a glamorous short curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she held her husband's hands.

The style influencer wore red stilettos that matched perfectly with her red designer bag and stylish ensemble.

Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba looked dapper in a matching red tracksuit and stylish white sneakers.

He rocked his signature cornrow hairstyle while entertaining the audience with his stellar performances.

Daddy Lumba's wife rocks a red dress

Some Ghanaians have commented on Daddy Lumba's wife Akosua Serwaa's stylish red dress at his Valentine's Day concert. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

street_with_kels stated:

"I don’t know who his stylist is but yh I think they should reconsider their choices …. It’s quite sad seeing such a legend in a Roadman fashion … ffs."

volta_empress_1 stated:

"Ghanaians will use 1 week to celebrate valentine ei."

adwoamorgan stated:

"Wifee is beautiful."

nanaboateng579 stated:

"The love serwaa has for DL is top notch."

ryda_finesse stated:

DL TRAPSTAR 🔥🔥🔥🔥

lgp_jnr stated:

"Sorry but he likes hoodies paaa oo."

paxwell.75 stated:

"Serwaa is doing very well for DL👏👏🙌🙌."

miss._hinson stated:

"Can the team ask him to perform live band for such shows? Because we get to listen to the recorded song anytime we want so coming for shows like this can be live."

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere's sister rocks a glittering outfit

Serwaa Amihere's little sister Maame Gyamfuaa looked classy in a two-piece ensemble to Daddy Lumba's Valentine's Day concert.

The co-founder of the Oh My Hair concert wore a glittering blazer and black flared skirt that made her stand out at the event.

She wore a short frontal lace blunt-cut bob hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her natural beauty while interacting with the bloggers at the event.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere performs Daddy Lumba's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere who performed Daddy Lumba's Sika on the Onua Showtime programme.

The GHOne TV morning show host looked effortlessly chic in a customised tee shirt and white pants to the live entertainment show.

Some social media users have applauded Serwaa Amihere after singing Daddy Lumba's song word for word in the trending video.

