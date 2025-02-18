Bukom Banku's lover Akorkor Martha flaunted her cute looks and her numerous tattoos, sparking reactions on social media

In a trending video, the pretty lady also had on some accessories which included a nose ring that further enhanced her beauty

The video was shared by Bukom Banku on his TikTok page and in the comments section, many people praised his girlfriend

Akorkor Martha, the lover of Ghanaian boxing legend Braimah Kamoko, popularly known in showbiz circles as Bukom Banku, has got people talking on social media after flaunting her looks and tattoos in a new video.

Bukom Banku's lover Akorkor Martha flaunts her cute looks and tattoos in a trending video. Photo source: officialbukombanku

Source: Instagram

The retired boxer shared the video on his TikTok page, where he often expresses admiration for her.

In the video, Akorkor Martha wore a pink outfit and sat in a car while recording herself. She accessorised herself with a nose ring and rocked beautiful braids.

She also made playful faces and stuck out her tongue. Many Ghanaians and social media users praised her beauty in the comments.

Bukom Banku has repeatedly referred to Akorkor Martha as his wife, but it is unclear if they are officially married. He has been in multiple relationships and was previously married to five women.

In 2023, he disclosed in an interview that he had separated from three of them due to what he called a lack of respect. It is unknown if he is still married to any of them.

In most videos he shares online, Akorkor Martha is the only woman he is seen with.

Bukom Banku's lover stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users as the video of Bukom Banku's wife circulated.

abenabella23 said:

"FATIA FATA NKROMAH🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 LIKE HUSBAND LIKE WIFE."

•||AKOSUABBYLAST|| wrote:

"Mop3 As3m ama nipa ong 😒😒Awurade s) mano ma me wai."

Abu commented:

"Someone should play me different color one people by Luky Dube for me."

ASORE BA KATA WELLSH commented:

"Brotherhood, sisterhood, motherhood, fatherhood even firewood is proud 👏 of you."

ProudMaker said:

"Hmm....y3 te ha nom saa na Bukom Banku akofa Aliens aba Ghana."

Ruth Afi wrote:

"Team Eiiiii let’s all gather here and say a big Eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii😂 because Eiiiii."

eadomakoyaw said:

"So is this woman who introduced Bukum Banku in the bleaching skills ong."

Trusted commented:

"This my eyes dey worry more, sometimes I see some people face is red and chest black. please help me find medicine."

Precious_OV said:

"Eeiiii na asem ben koraa na ya hyia wo App yi so s3."

Joice wrote:

"I don’t want to say anything that bukom will search for me and beat me.😂"

Khalid Khlifa said:

"No no this woman is a criminal why she is killing his body like that."

Despite's son, Saahene Osei loses innocence

Despite's son, Sahene Osei debuted a brand-new look that also got many netizens talking on social media.

YEN.com.gh recently reported he had ditched his trademark low cut for braids and also grew out his beard.

Many people were happy to see Saahene active on social media again after a break and reacted to his look.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh