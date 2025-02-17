Maame Serwaa has shared details of her education journey and how fulfilling it was obtaining the bachelor's degree she acquired recently from the University of Ghana

The actress said that school was not a waste of time and did not regret pursuing her first degree, noting that she intends to acquire a master's degree as well

She further detailed career ambitions beyond just acting, expressing interest in movie production and directing

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has opened up about her education journey, describing it as a fulfilling experience.

The talented actress, born Clara Benson, recently graduated from Knutsford University with a bachelor's degree after four years of study.

Speaking on Emelia Brobbey’s Okukuseku show, Maame Serwaa emphasised that pursuing higher education was not a waste of time. She expressed pride in her decision to obtain a degree and disclosed plans to further her studies by enrolling in a master’s program.

Beyond her academic success, the actress shared her ambitions of expanding her career beyond acting. She disclosed a strong interest in movie production and directing, indicating that she aimed to contribute more to the film industry from behind the scenes as well as in the spotlight.

Her graduation from Knutsford University, located in East Legon in the Greater Accra Region, excited many Ghanaians when he achieved the milestone in 2024. She described it as a significant personal achievement.

According to Maame Serwaa, it took a lot of hard work, perseverance, and support to help her reach this milestone.

