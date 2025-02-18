Chairman Wontumi during a segment on his radio station Wontumi Radio expressed his desire to see the return of sports journalist Atta Poku

The request came as a surprise as the businessman exuded confidence that Wontumi Sports was always going to be big

While leaving Wontumi Sports in 2022, the journalist noted that he had a very cordial relationship with the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has called for the return of sports journalist Atta Poku to Wontumi Sports. His request was made during a segment on his radio station, Wontumi Radio.

Wontumi wants Atta Poku to return to his radio station. Photo source: attapoku_1, wontumi

Source: Instagram

Wontumi’s comments came as a surprise to listeners. He stated that Wontumi Sports would continue to grow, hinting at plans to bring the experienced journalist back.

Atta Poku left Wontumi Sports in 2022, after two years at the station. In his farewell message, he thanked Chairman Wontumi for his guidance and expressed gratitude to his colleagues and the audience for their support. Despite leaving, Atta Poku has stated in several videos that he still has a good relationship with Wontumi.

The call for Atta Poku’s return comes after Wontumi’s recent trip to the UK. While in the UK, Wontumi revisited his roots in Croydon, South London, where he once worked as a cleaner before building his successful business career.

During his visit, Wontumi was seen interacting with members of the Ghanaian community and reflecting on his past. His trip also came after the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections, which ended their eight-year rule in Ghana.

Wontumi's comments on Atta Poku stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Scratch said:

"We are going to close the station down just like Ursla did ..😂😂😂 just kidding, we love the sports."

Darlington Painting commented:

"Chairman didn’t beg but rather he said he should come because I watched the video live."

Gifty Patterson wrote:

"Now de3 lawson oo, u can do watever but lawson is leading."

Yaw Bayern said:

"Atta Poku, Andy kerm and Kweku Edilson … masters."

Spearpower commented:

"Now Wontumi has ignored Bawumia and congratulating Atta Poku."

Wontumi takes a train ride in the UK

Chairman Wontumi had a great time during his trip to the UK. He enjoyed a ride on a train as he toured the country.

YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP Regional Chairman had a broad smile on his face as he stood on the train.

Despite enjoying his stay in Britain, Chairman Wontumi finally returned to his homeland Ghana.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh