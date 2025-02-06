Chairman Wontumi was spotted enjoying a train ride in the UK after leaving Ghana for Europe after the defeat of the NPP in the 2024 elections

In photos that surfaced on social media from his time in the UK the NPP regional chairman in the Ashanti Region had a broad smile on his face as he rode the train

Reacting to images of Chairman Wontumi, many Ghanaians had mixed feelings towards him with the majority advising him to to take a cue from how developed the UK was

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been seen in the United Kingdom after his party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi enjoys a train ride in new photos. Photo source: chairmanwontumi

Source: Instagram

Photos circulating on social media showed him on a train in the UK, dressed in a sky-blue tracksuit with a jacket. He appeared relaxed and in good spirits, smiling as he enjoyed the ride.

Wontumi’s absence from the public eye after the election had sparked speculation about his whereabouts. Many assumed he had taken time off following the NPP’s loss, which ended the party’s eight-year rule. His recent appearance has confirmed that he had travelled overseas, possibly for relaxation.

Ghanaians reacted with mixed opinions. While some saw no issue with his trip, others urged him to learn from the UK’s infrastructure and development. Many pointed out how smooth and efficient the transport system was, contrasting it with Ghana’s challenges.

Despite the election loss, Wontumi remains active in politics. He recently announced his intention to contest for the NPP’s national chairman position, aiming to help the party return to power in 2028.

Wontumi's train ride stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sakomono said:

"Why was he running, I thought he knew everything in the world of politics. Diabolically spoke ill of NDC and JDM and Looting Ghana. You can run but you can’t hide. It’s time for accountability."

Igborotunde commented:

"The time NPP was in power I never saw this man smile. It was @rrogance upon @rrogance . He always acted like he was mini-god."

Real Nana said:

"He is enjoying it but he will come back and say Ghana is better than the UK."

joe said:

"Chairman Wontumi is running away for his life because he poisoned Ghanaians water and destroyed some lands.🤔"

Van said:

"Hmmmm this life is transient.....no condition is permanent so when we get the opportunity to lead don't let's think we are like stones...No we are just like tin air. JM for life.😘"

Orgat1 said:

"Where’s he please back to UK to continue his security work anaa? "

