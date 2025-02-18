Chairman Wontumi in a video shortly after his return to Ghana met Kennedy Agyapong and while they were having a hearty conversation, Wontumi spotted an old colleague

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP introduced the man he attended Prempeh College with to Kenedy Agyapong in a positive manner

The man was elated as he got the opportunity to shake the hands of Kennedy Agyapong, leaving social media users impressed

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has returned to Ghana after spending time in the UK.

His absence from the public eye since the NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections had raised questions about his whereabouts.

In a video shared online, Chairman Wontumi linked up with NPP big wig and former Member Of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

While they were conversing, he spotted an old schoolmate from his time at Prempeh College. He immediately called the man and introduced him to Kennedy Agyapong, mentioning that he was his senior back in secondary school.

The man was excited to meet Kennedy Agyapong and shook his hand, a moment that caught the attention of social media users. Many praised Chairman Wontumi for the gesture, highlighting his humility.

Before his return, Chairman Wontumi had been in the UK, where he visited Croydon, specifically New Addington in South London. He lived and worked there as a cleaner before becoming a well-known businessman and politician in Ghana.

Photos shared on social media showed him in a sky-blue tracksuit, interacting with members of the Ghanaian community in the UK. He took pictures with them and appeared to be reconnecting with his past.

Chairman Wontumi stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NANA HEMAA SARPONG said:

"Chairman mu pro-max and humbleness, your too much. osono mma mo ye bui."

Ntori Benjamin commented:

"Those doubting he didn't go to Prempeh College pls where did he go? Tell us, he went to Prempeh College and he has his mates which is evidence, does attending Prempeh College guarantee good English?"

Kwaku Mensah said:

"Don't praise Kenedy as if Wontumi would not do the same. They all understand the politics. This is how it must be played especially the internal one. If you lose support the other."

alincodarling20 commented:

"This ahobraseɛ is proudly brought to you by the power of opposition."

Yaw Anane Dɛg bie said:

"So Wontumi also attended Prempeh College and still speaks this English grammar eeeiiiii."

Akanmae Benjamin wrote:

"Let us put politics aside but Chairman Wuntumi be handsome man paa. But the problem is the English."

TuffKvng wrote:

"Chairman don turn ahobr3ase hene."

Chairman Wontumi rides train

Chairman Wontumi in another story published by YEN.com.gh enjoyed a train ride during his visit to the UK.

The wealthy businessman seemed in high spirits as he enjoyed the ride with a broad smile on his face.

Many Ghanaians admonished him to implement proper train systems in Ghana too as a politician.

