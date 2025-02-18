Confidence Haugen, in a video, surprised Stacy Amoateng at her birthday party with her friends and family on Monday, January 17, 2025

The Anlo Kingdom Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II was unrecognisable as she looked young despite being 50 years old

Confidence Haugen was among numerous Ghanaian celebrities who attended Stacy Amoateng's birthday party

Prominent Ghanaian socialite and HRM Queen of the Anlo Kingdom Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II popularly known as Confidence Haugen courted attention after a video of her with media personality Stacy Amoateng surfaced on social media.

Stacy Amoateng recently celebrated her birthday with a private hangout with her family and friends on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Many notable Ghanaian celebrities including Kalsoume Sinare, Piesie Esther, Victoria Lebene, Becca, Soraya Mensah, Empress Gifty, Zynnell Zuh and Diana Hamilton attended the plush event in Accra to celebrate the media personality on her special occasion.

Among the other attendees included Confidence Haugen, who arrived at the party as a surprise guest.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stacy Amoateng was left speechless after she spotted Confidence Haugen at her birthday hangout. The media personality got emotional and almost shed tears as she hugged the former chief executive officer of the defunct Aphrodisiac nightclub.

In the video, Confidence Haugen looked unrecognisable as she had a youthful look and appeared to be ageing backwards despite her being 50 years old. She looked in great physical shape and wore a beautiful colourful dress.

Confidence Haugen's rise to prominence

Confidence Haugen first popped up in the Ghanaian entertainment scene in 1999 as a contestant in the Miss Ghana pageant. After failing to win the beauty pageant crown, the socialite entered the nightlife business as she opened the Aphrodisiac Nightclub in Dzorwulu, Accra in 2004.

Through her business, she was able to establish personal relationships with many high-profile Ghanaian celebrities. She was well-known for her bold fashion statements and lavish lifestyle alongside Sally Kanbonaba, who owned Monte Carlo Grand Café in Labone.

In 2011, Confidence Haugen was selected alongside designer Alex Biney to represent Ghana at the sixth edition of the popular reality competition show, Big Brother Africa.

Before entering the Big Brother Africa house, the beautiful socialite had added a media company to her popular nightclub.

Confidence Haugen also made the headlines for her high-profile romantic relationship with award-winning Ghanaian rapper Edem, formerly known as Ayigbe Edem, which ended on a bad note in 2010 with allegations of the latter stealing an expensive mobile phone belonging to the Aphrodisiac Nightclub CEO.

Edem denied the allegations and had a tense reunion with his ex-girlfriend at the 2012 Ghana Music Awards event in Accra. In a past interview, Confidence shared that she had undergone three plastic surgery procedures in her life, something that led her to depression.

In 2021, Confidence Haugen was enstooled as the queen mother of Kodzi, Adidome, a cosmopolitan community, which falls within the Mafi Traditional area, in the Central Tongu District in the Volta Region, and was given the prestigious title of Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II. She has remained out of the public eye.

