Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite courted attention with his grand entrance at the Asante Mampong Queen Mother Nana Agyakoma Difie II's 25th anniversary Thanksgiving service on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Despite Media CEO arrived at the official palace building with the Tesla Cybertruck he purchased in October 2024 and two police officers serving as his security detail in a motorcade.

The video showed the street almost empty as Dr Osei Kwame Despite drove on a perfectly constructed road in Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The businessman arrived at the premises of the St. Michael and All Angels Cathedral with some traditional leaders, bloggers and other attendees at the Thanksgiving service capturing his entrance on their smartphones.

The event marked a rare occasion where Dr Osei Kwame Despite had attended a public event with his Tesla Cybertruck since he bought it for a huge amount several months ago.

Newly appointed Ashanti Regional minister under President John Dramani Mahama and the New Democratic Congress, Frank Amoakohene also attended the special event in Asante Mampong.

Mampong Queen Mother celebrates 25th anniversary

The Mampong Queen Mother Nana Agyakoma Difie II recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her enstoolment by organising a coronation dinner, which was attended by chiefs, queen mothers and other dignitaries.

Famous Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and media personality Stacey Amoateng also attended a lavish party to celebrate with the Queen Mother on her silver jubilee.

Below is the video of Despite storming Mampong Queen Mother's 25th anniversary with his Tesla Cybertruck and a police motorcade:

Despite's arrival with Cybertruck, motorcade stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kesh commented:

"You will never see that this car is nice, unless your real eyes see it. One guy is using a black colour at my workplace in Dubai. I was like wow, the number plate is a single number 7 worth millions of dollars in Dubai."

Y. A. DANAA said:

"Just imagine how a grown man went and bought such a car. Are we playing 😂😂😂."

helovesdior commented:

"Elon Musk needs to come out and explain to us the inspiration behind the cyber truck cuz yo 😂😂✌💯."

dollar_rated said:

"I thought the car comes with its own road."

Despite opens automobile museum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite opened a new big automobile museum in East Legon, Accra as he celebrated his 63rd birthday on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

In a viral social media post, the businessman's son Kennedy Osei announced the launch of the new edifice which was filled with a fleet of vintage cars his father had purchased in recent years.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to hail Dr Osei Kwame Despite for his new business venture.

