Abdullai Tahiru, popularly known as Taidu sadly passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday, February 9, 2025

Information about the late Junka Town movie actor's funeral arrangements has emerged on social media

Many Ghanaians, including his colleagues Debbie Jackson and Too Much, have mourned Taidu's passing

The details of the late popular Junka Town movie actor Abdullai Tahiru, popularly known as Taidu's funeral service have surfaced on social media.

Details of the late Junka Town movie actor Taidu's burial service emerge. Photo source: Solomon Busumtwi-sam D'junka General

Source: Facebook

The photo of the deceased actor's obituary poster was shared by a TikToker and close friend, Hajia Jamila on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The poster indicated that the late Abdullai Tahiru's funeral service would be held at the Kojokrom Muslim's house (Anoe Road), a town in the Western region of Ghana on Sunday, February 16, 2025, exactly a week after his untimely passing.

The obituary also indicated that the late actor was 41 years old at the time of his death.

Junka Town movie actor Taidu's death

The late comic actor, who was a popular figure in Effiakuma, a residential town in the Western region of Ghana, sadly passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The news of Taidu's untimely demise was confirmed by his Junka Town castmate Debbie Jackson, who shared a sad video of herself weeping uncontrollably in her home.

The cause of Abdullai Tahiru's demise has not yet been made known to the public following his passing during the weekend.

In the video, Debbie Jackson expressed grief as she questioned how Taidu became the latest Junka Town movie star to pass away in recent years after Ajara Mapouka, Yogot and Bolga Jay-Z.

The late Junka Town actor Taidu before his demise. Photo source: @debbiejackson

Source: TikTok

Fellow Junka Town movie actor Too Much also took to social media to mourn Abdullai Tahiru's demise.

His death comes several months after the passing of his fellow Junka Town movie colleague Yogot while on admission at Great Faith Clinic inside the Efua Crentsil Building at Effiakuma in Takoradi due to a severe health condition on June 11, 2024.

Ghanaians mourn Taidu after his passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AKWESI commented:

"You could see he wasn’t feeling well!!🥺."

Andrewkoufie said:

"Hmm life. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Nana Ama Nyarko commented:

"Eii Tahiru, hmmm. Only God knows best😭😭😭."

Daniel Brock said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Little Mercy Smith's obituary pops up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Efiewura TV series actress Little Mercy Smith's obituary popped up on social media.

Details emerged about the date and location of the late actress' funeral service, which is expected to be attended by her colleagues.

The names of the late Little Mercy Smith's family members were all captured in the obituary as Ghanaians mourned her death.

