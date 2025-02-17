Kaakie, in a video, was spotted at Kwabena Kwabena's Valentine's Day music concert on Friday, February 14, 2025

The dancehall musician flaunted her new look in public for the first time after her recent return to Ghana

Kaakie's new physical looks garnered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall songstress Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie has courted attention on social media with her current look.

The former Xtra Large Music signee recently returned to Ghana with her husband from the US, where she relocated some years ago to seek greener pastures and continue her academic journey in life.

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix, Kaakie was spotted at the 2025 edition of veteran highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena's high-profile Vitamilk Love Night Concert on Valentine's Day at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The music event was attended by notable Ghanaian personalities including Bullgod, Praye Tietia, Adwoa Jannis, AratheJay and KiDi.

In the video, the Toffee Pon Tongue hitmaker beamed with excitement as she enjoyed the experience while seated at her VIP table with some individuals at the concert.

Kaakie was later spotted hugging and exchanging pleasantries with a female colleague as Kwabena Kwabena entertained the numerous guests at the event with an electrifying performance of his music catalogues.

The dancehall musician looked mature, gorgeous and unrecognisable as she sported a new look with glasses. She also wore a beautiful dress. Kaakie later showcased her serious dance moves with her female friend as she jammed to her favourite song from Kwabena Kwabena.

Kaakie's rise and hiatus from Ghana music

Kaakie emerged as one of the finest and most talented female dancehall musicians in the Ghanaian music industry in the 2010s after signing with renowned music producer and executive JMJ's Xtra Large Music record label.

The songstress joined the record label following her stint as a contestant on the popular music reality show, Stars Of The Future.

By her association with JMJ and his Xtra Large Music record label, Kaakie established a music relationship with veteran musician Samini and his High-Grade Family imprint.

In her first few years in the music industry, Kaakie released multiple hit singles including DC Turn Up, Zuuchia, Top Gyal Time, Too Much, Koomcha and Toffee Pon Tongue.

She also won multiple music awards including Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year and the New Artiste of the Year accolades at the 2013 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Songstress Kaakie went on a long music hiatus to focus on her education after leaving the Xtra Large Music record label on bad terms. She went on to bag a BSc Midwifery degree from the University of Ghana.

The musician relocated to the US from Ghana in 2018 and earned her Master's degree from the Anglia Ruskin University in the UK in 2019. She tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in 2020.

In 2024, Kaakie announced her return to music after a long absence and recounted how she made little money from her time with JMJ's record label.

Below is the video of Kaakie at Kwabena Kwabena's concert:

Kaakie's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below in reaction to Kaakie's new look below:

Maame commented:

"She has changed 😍."

amadecember said:

"She’s looking pretty as always, see modabertha 😍."

obaapaefie77 commented:

"Kaakie you are your mum's replica. Eeeiiii, you look like Abigail 😍."

C-Zar flaunts new look during music performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C-Zar flaunted a new look as he performed on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show.

The Mercy Loko hitmaker had changed drastically as he had large facial hair, which gave him a different look.

The video of C-Zar's performance on Onua Showtime garnered reactions with many Ghanaians commenting on his looks.

