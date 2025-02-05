Bola Ray has shared an old interview with Sally Montecarlo from 2006 featuring her $1 million mansion and her $100k Hummer H2

In the video, which was shared on YouTube and TikTok, the media personality got an exclusive tour of the plush mansion and garage

Ghanaians who saw the video reminisced about the days of Sally Montecarlo and how she ruled Accra as one of the affluent women

Ghanaian media personality Bola Ray has shared a 2006 interview with Ghanaian businesswoman Sally Montecarlo, showing her $1 million mansion and luxury cars.

The video, posted on YouTube and TikTok, has sparked discussions about her past wealth and current whereabouts.

In the interview, Sally gave Bola Ray a tour of her mansion, flaunting her expensive furniture and décor. She also showed her collection of luxury cars, including a $100,000 Hummer H2, a 2007 Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes X-Class 500, and an Escalade.

At the time, she was known for wearing high-end designer brands like Christian Dior, Gucci, and Roberto Cavalli.

As reported by Modern Ghana, Sally Montecarlo was one of the most influential women in Accra in the early 2000s.

She ran multiple businesses, including Monte Carlo Forever Fashion, which she launched in 2004 on Osu Oxford Street after returning from Europe. She later established Monte Carlo Grand Café, which she described as a future tourist attraction.

The resurfaced video has led many Ghanaians to reminisce about her prominence at the time, with some wondering about her current status. Some social media users speculated on unconfirmed reports of her facing legal troubles in the past.

Old video of Sally Montecarlo stirs debate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Asante Barima said:

"Right now, Hummer is nothing anymore. Life is something else. Hummer was the top luxury back then but now...beans."

AAAL commented:

"Before Moesha, Hajia etc there was Monte Carlo..this one would've represented Ghana if Young,famous and African existed in the 2000s."

Baffour Kyeretwie Sarpong said:

"Time eerhhh .. it was Sima of Exopa , Monte Carlo and Bazza who runs the streets of Accra .. Confidence Haugen hold the club business tightly.. Hosting Ja Rule in 2006 .. today slay queens shift."

jaygordy said:

"Eeii I've completely forgotten about her oo. I've forgotten she even existed."

OSAA commented:

"Ei Sally Montecarlo....Slay Queen fuor nyinaa Godmother😃. But I can't believe it's been 19 years already. time really flies."

Maame said:

"I remember when Sally said the cake in her fridge cost 20m now 2000.00, Bola was speechless 😂😂😂that interview bought pressure for Bola paaa😂😂😂. Gen Z fuo come n see proper slay queen."

BIGGESTLADY said:

"This is so interesting to watch cos this is my first time hearing of her. Where is she now?"

