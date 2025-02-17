Wayoosi in a video flanked by his wife, was invited on a plane by a pilot and while at the cockpit, the seasoned actor was offered an opportunity to fly the aircraft

In the video, the actor upon hearing the offer was quick to decline, stating that a plane was not like a vehicle and humorously exited the cockpit

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians reacted, admiring the pilot and Wayoosi as well

Ghanaian actor Wayoosi had a humorous encounter on a flight when a pilot invited him and his wife into the cockpit. The seasoned actor was caught off guard when the pilot extended an offer for him to take control of the aircraft.

In a video that has since gone viral, Wayoosi quickly declined the opportunity, stressing that an airplane was far different from a vehicle. He playfully made his way out of the cockpit, leaving the pilot amused.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video shared admiration for both the actor and the pilot. Some folks expressed their interest in aviation, admiring the aircraft.

It appears the pilot has a habit of inviting well-known figures into the plane's cockpit. In 2023, a similar incident involving veteran actor and television personality Akrobeto left many in stitches.

During that flight, Akrobeto was recognised by the pilot, who happened to be an old acquaintance. The pilot invited him into the cockpit and, in a humorous exchange, suggested he take on the role of co-pilot for the remainder of the journey.

Wayoosi and pilot spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NESta✨🖤 said:

"Wayosi £n£ de£ £ma woho £dwiri wo wai."

BossApp 📺 TV commented:

"Welcome to BossApp Tv tiktok Ghana America.🤣"

AGM commented:

"Captain Nasir Sinare... so human."

Abu Bakr said:

"Passion Air is not spacious and the sound from the engine can give you a headache if you don't have a headset."

Boss Kay said:

"That's my good friend, Captain Nasser Sinari. He is a lovely person."

natural man wrote:

"This man is my friend ooo, he is a mosllem and trust me he is the most humble man I have ever met."

Akrobeto flaunts Kantanka car

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Akrobeto recently showed off a Kantanka vehicle he had acquired.

In the video, the actor who has been an advocate of the automobile company bragged about some of the benefits that came with a Kantanka vehicle.

He encouraged Ghanaians to purchase Ghanaian-made products, highlighting how much it would help the economy.

