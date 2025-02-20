Lil Win during a press conference expressed his desire to get his film, A Country Called Ghana featured on the streaming service, Netflix

Speaking to the media, the actor pleaded with them for their support to help make his dream a reality, promising that he would stop at nothing to achieve this

He also highlighted the success the film has chalked already and how heavy advertising he did through branded t-shirts, cars and viral videos went a long way

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win wants his movie, A Country Called Ghana, to be featured on the popular streaming service Netflix. His wife was also by his side at the press conference.

Speaking at a press conference, he called on the media to support his efforts, stating that he would do whatever it takes to make it happen.

He highlighted the success of the film and the heavy promotion he invested in. He mentioned using branded t-shirts, decorated cars, and viral videos to push the movie, which added to the movie's popularity as it fed into the curiosity of Ghanaians.

Since its premiere on May 5, 2024, A Country Called Ghana has won multiple awards. It secured three wins at the 2024 IMO International Film Festival in Nigeria winning in the Best Actor, Best Makeup, and Best Production Design categories. Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, who played the lead role, won the Best Actor award.

The movie has also received international recognition, earning nominations in Germany and New Zealand. It was also screened at the Nollywood Film Festival in August 2024. In July 2024, it was also showcased at the IMO festival.

Lil Win said he believed getting the movie on Netflix would help the film gain more global attention. A Country Called Ghana was one of the most talked-about films in Ghana last year, and his desire to get it on Netflix has got many Ghanaians reacting.

Lil Win's wife's demeanour at press conference

Lil Win's desire to expand the reach of his brand was not the only debate the video ignited. Many netizens noted that his wife Maame Serwaa looked unhappy during the press conference as she wore a heavy frown throughout Lil Win's speech.

Lil Win's Netflix plans stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amin_oppong said:

"But @officiallilwin if you want to take your movie to Netflix you don't need anyone to do that for you except yourself. Follow the necessary procedures to take your movie there. This is a bit demeaning to your team."

sandamariam wrote:

"Massa follow Netflix procedures."

akosua_oduraa_kaakyire said:

"Do you need someone to do that for you."

_iam_abena reacted:

"We have so many Ghanaian movies on Netflix so go and ask them how they did it."

Reactions to Lil Win's wife's demeanour

tourism_god commented:

"Your wife mood de33."

datgurlcalladwoa said:

"@tourism_god hmmm she’s not happy from the house, she’s been sponsoring him now she’s not been appreciated and respected hmmm."

Lil Win to feature Van Vicker and Martha Ankomah in movie

Lil Win has also expressed a desire to feature Ghanaian movie icons, Martha Ankomah and Van Vicker in a new movie.

YEN.com.gh reported that this came as a surprise to many as he had issues with both movie stars recently.

He also noted that he was gearing up to collaborate with Nigerian movie stars as well.

