Lil Win, in an interview, shared that he would feature Martha Ankomah and Van Vicker in an upcoming movie despite his issues with them

The actor said he was in talks with Nollywood stars like Mercy Johnson, Yul Edochie, Zubby Michael and Maurice Sam for roles in the movie

Lil Win also announced that he was set to premiere his A Country Called Ghana movie at Silverbird Cinemas in Nigeria

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win has announced that he is set to feature Martha Ankomah and Van Vicker in an upcoming movie despite his issues with them.

In an interview with blogger Nana Baffour, the comic actor said the two prominent Ghanaian actors would be involved in an upcoming movie.

Lil Win noted that he was in talks with Nollywood stars like Mercy Johnson, Yul Edochie, Zubby Michael and Maurice Sam to get them to feature in his next project, which he claimed would be bigger than his A Country Called Ghana.

He also spoke about his feud with Van Vicker and explained that he harboured no ill intentions towards him despite the remarks they have both made about each other in public.

The comic actor held a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, which he attended with his beautiful wife Maame Serwaa and members of his Wezzy Empire team. At the event, he announced that he and his team were set to go on a promotional tour around the country as he engaged with the media.

He also shared that he was set to premiere his internationally acclaimed A Country Called Ghana movie, which featured Nollywood stars like Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum at the Silverbird Cinemas in Nigeria on February 28, 2025.

At the event, he also announced that he would embark on an ambitious movie project titled Journey To Africa, which would also star more than five top Nigerian actors, with some of them having bigger recognition in Nollywood than Ramsey Nouah.

He also said Ghanaian actors like Dr Likee, who was rumoured by the media to be his enemy would also play a prominent role in the movie.

Lil Win's issues with Martha Ankomah, Van

Lil Win has been embroiled in a legal battle with Martha Ankomah after the latter filed a GH¢5 million defamation case against him at the High Court in February 2024.

The actress filed the case after Lil Win allegedly made some disparaging remarks about her in a video. In the video, Lil Win allegedly showered insults on the actress and downplayed her significance in the Kumawood industry, provoking a backlash.

The two actors have been in and out of court on several occasions with Martha reportedly rejecting Lil Win's apology. The High Court in Accra adjourned the case to February 25, 2025, to allow both parties to finalise settlement terms.

Lil Win's feud with Van Vicker began after he replaced the latter with Ramsey Nouah for the lead role in his A Country Called Ghana movie due to some misunderstandings between both parties.

Lil Win recently blasted Van Vicker, calling him a hypocrite and accusing him of underrating the success of the movie in Ghana and on the international market.

Sally Mann criticises Lil Win over house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sally Mann criticised Lil Win over the new house he built for his mother in Kumasi.

The controversial media personality questioned why the Kumawood actor took footage of him handing over the house to his mother.

Sally Mann's remarks about Lil Win's gift to his mother garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

