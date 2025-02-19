Legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan demonstrated his passion for music in an appealing video

The Black Stars legend has been involved in different sectors including music and the airline business

Many fans were excited to see Ghana's all-time top scorer in a cheerful and positive mood

Ghana’s iconic footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has once again captured the public’s attention with his musical and rapping skills.

Known for his remarkable 6 goals across three FIFA World Cups as Africa’s all-time top scorer at football's most prestigious competition, the striker who once dazzled fans on the football pitch showed off his artistic side, thanks to a captivating video shared on his Instagram status.

Asamoah Gyan's music career

In the video, Gyan, who played for Udinese, Modena, Stade Rennes, Sunderland, and Al-Ain confidently sings and raps in a joyful mood.

Gyan’s musical journey is nothing new to those familiar with his personal life, as he has often shown his passion for music.

He released his debut song "African Girls" featuring Castro back in 2013, which showed his desire to merge his love for football and music. However, this latest Instagram video reveals the famous player singing someone's song rather than his own track.

The video, though brief, has sparked excitement across social media platforms, with fans marveling at Gyan's pleasant mood contrary to his emotional and disturbing outburst on January 1.

Watch the video below.

Gyan's frustration on New Year's Day

The former Black Stars captain, who netted 51 goals for the Ghana national football team, took to social media to rant about a number of issues concerning football and politics.

In the explosive Instagram session, Gyan revisited his missed penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals. He claimed his ''cowards'' teammates failed to support him when the public turned against him, with Sulley Muntari later responding to the allegation.

Ghana's all-time top goal-scorer joined the New Patriotic Party's campaign for last December's polls which led to a widespread backlash against the former attacker.

Gyan explained he was misled to form part of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah's team, calling out a host of NPP's members after the party lost the 2024 Ghana presidential elections to the NDC and ex-president John Dramani Mahama.

Gyan's multifaceted career

Apart from excelling in football, getting involved in boxing by founding the Baby Jet Promotions as well as taking part of promotional tennis tournaments, Asamoah Gyan also has a well-documented intended affiliation in the airline business.

Gyan set up the Baby Jet airlines and received an Air Career Licence from the Ghana Aviation Authority in October 2017, however, the company was unable to officially commence full operations.

Meanwhile, last year, the renowned footballer publicly revealed his airline would begin operations in the coming time.

Gyan criticizes Ghana football

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Asamoah Gyan's unhappiness about the state of Ghana football in a concerning video.

The cult hero spoke against the lack of commitment and seriousness by match officials during a lower-tier game which had Gyan as the head coach of one of the teams.

