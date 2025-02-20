Shatta Wale praised Kojo Blak as he jammed to his Excellent song during a TikTok LIVE session with his fans

The dancehall musician praised Kojo Black for his talent and called out event organisers for their bad treatment of upcoming artistes

Shatta Wale also expressed interest in meeting upcoming musicians and helping them succeed in the Ghanaian music industry

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has become the latest high-profile celebrity to endorse singer Kojo Blak.

The Shatta Movement boss held a TikTok LIVE session on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to interact with his fans.

During the session, the Jo Lese hitmaker, sporting Medikal's limited edition BYK merch, was overwhelmed with excitement as he jammed to Kojo Blak's 2024 hit single, Excellent (which featured Stonebwoy's former signee Kelvynboy) and sang the lyrics word for word.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker commended Kojo Blak for his music exploits, stating that he deserved more from Ghanaian event organisers, who according to him mislead, disrespect and book upcoming acts without paying them any money.

Shatta Wale noted that he would not allow Kojo Blak to perform at music events without getting paid a lot of money if he was signed to his record label. He also claimed that he was the last man standing in the Ghanaian music industry.

Shatta Wale urged Ghanaians to support artistes in the music industry and warned upcoming music acts against seeking help from prominent musicians.

According to him, most of the big artistes in the Ghanaian music industry were envious of upcoming musicians' success and wanted to own the songs that brought them to the limelight.

He noted that he was interested in supporting musicians to shine in the music industry as he had amassed vast wealth and did not harbour any hatred towards upcoming artistes who were looking to rise to the mainstream.

He said:

"Ghana, let's support ourselves. Let's support. Most of the artistes you people want to push you and do other things for you want the same songs you dropped, but I want to support you because I have too much money to come and hate on some underground or upcoming artistes."

Shatta Wale shared that he wanted to hold meetings with upcoming artistes to discuss music-related stuff and find ways for them to generate a lot of money to acquire expensive and lavish properties after they become successful.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale praising Kojo Blak:

Shatta Wale's remarks about Kojo stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below.

RG Believe commented:

"Kojo Blak, you have a missed call from our godfather."

mickydarlen said:

"One thing about Shatta is that you can't hate him."

Gad6six17422 commented:

"Oh nice. Dem go come talk say he no dey support upcoming artistes."

Official.Derricko said:

"You no play the guy ein music da😕. Now you see say he get hitz nti, you dey play am😏. Allo man."

Van Dijk cosigns Kojo Blak's Excellent song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk cosigned Kojo Blak's Excellent song, which features Kelvynboy.

The Dutch defender shared the hit single on his Instagram page as he celebrated Liverpool's victory over Tottenham Hotspurs in the Carabao Cup.

Virgil Van Dijk's cosign of Kojo Blak's song gained massive traction on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their excitement.

Source: YEN.com.gh