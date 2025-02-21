Naa Ashorkor has mourned the passing of late Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo, who passed away on Thursday night

The actress took to Instagram to express how broken-hearted she was over the news of his demise and shared a video of one of his best moments from a play he featured in

Many Ghanaians have expressed sadness over how the actor lost his life and have wished him a peaceful passage to the afterlife

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor has expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran actor Mawuli Semevo, who passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Naa Ashorkor mourns the late Mawuli Semevo. Photo source: mawulismevo

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Naa Ashorkor shared a video of one of his memorable stage performances, describing his passing as heartbreaking.

She paid tribute to him with a short but emotional message, calling him a kind soul and wishing him a peaceful rest.

Mawuli Semevo died at Ridge Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for severe burns sustained in a fire accident on February 8, 2025. Reports indicate that he was in critical condition for nearly two weeks before his passing.

Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, an organization that supports burn survivors, confirmed that her team responded to an SOS about the incident. She described his injuries as severe, with his life hanging in the balance when they arrived.

The news of his death has saddened many in the entertainment industry and beyond. Ghanaian actors Ken Fiati and Edinam Atatsi confirmed his passing.

Mawuli Semevo was a respected figure in Ghana’s theatre and film industry. He became famous after delivering timeless performances in numerous movies and TV shows. His dedication to the craft made him a revered figure, who many aspiring movie stars looked up to. His passing has been described by many Ghanaians as a major loss to the creative arts industry.

Ghanaians mourn Mawuli Semevo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

miss_saygh wrote:

"We've lost another precious gift to this nation. Rest peacefully, sir. Thank you for your service and dedication to the Arts."

chelsy_mensah commented:

"Life… and living it… full of mysteries… but in all… God knows best. Rest in power Sir."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama wrote:

"Such talent is lost 😢it saddens my heart☺️May his soul rest in peace."

astrudbruce commented:

"Rest in Peace Mawuli, we cherish the moments we watched you on air."

pa_tience6436 wrote:

"You did your best to support him. Gid knows the best sis. RIP legend."

iamayeley commented:

"This was my very last memory of him too. May his gentle soul rest easy."

cookieteegh wrote:

"Hmmmmmm, it is well. His soul rest in peace."

Fond memories of Mawuli Semevo trends

Mawuli Semevo had a lot of great memories when he was alive and old videos from his role in the series YOLO have gone viral online.

Netizens, after hearing after his passing, shared these clips and highlighted how great an actor he was.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor played a huge role in shaping many people's childhoods as he was a constant figure on their TV screens.

