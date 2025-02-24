Osei Kwame Despite in a video that surfaced on social media was spotted in Kumasi attending a funeral and was dressed in an all-black outfit

The millionaire was spotted standing comfortably beside a gutter and did not seem to feel out of place as he stood at the edge of it

Many Ghanaians reacted to the video and were impressed by the fact that the popular millionaire did not mind venturing into rough-looking areas, calling him humble

Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite was spotted in Kumasi, dressed in an all-black outfit. He was in Kumasi for a funeral.

A video of him standing near a gutter in one of the communities has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians praising his humility.

Despite, one of Ghana’s richest men, appeared comfortable in the setting, standing at the edge of the gutter without hesitation. Social media users highlighted his humble demeanour, noting that his success has not distanced him from ordinary people.

Despite’s journey to wealth began as a small trader so it was no surprise that he was comfortable in such a setting. He sold music cassettes, padlocks, feeding bottles, and other items in Dunkwa-Offinso.

He also started a timber business using a chainsaw he owned but the venture failed when a falling tree destroyed the machine which was the only one he owned. Despite reportedly resulted to selling cassettes again. This led to his venture into the media space where he is a dominant force.

In 1999, Despite launched Peace FM at Mile 7 Junction in Accra. The station, which broadcasted in Akan, quickly gained popularity as most radio stations at the time focused on English programming.

Following its success, he expanded his media business, establishing Hello FM in Kumasi, Okay FM in Accra, and the peacefmonline.com platform.

Despite unhappy with a man

At the same event, an interesting encounter ensued between Despite and a random man who tried to get his attention and made an attempt to capture him on video, a move which sparked fury.

YEN.com.gh reported that Despite pushed the man away when he got too close to him, sparking reactions online. Despite having a stern look on his face and did not like the antics of the man.

The video stirred reactions among social media users who complained about the man's behaviour and rebuked him for not giving the millionaire his space.

