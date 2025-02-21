

Asem in some photos and videos he shared on his Instagram page visited a restaurant in the US where he is based now and ate some expensive dishes

The rapper sipped red win and was served oysters and other seafood dishes garnished with vegetables, making a feast fit for a king

The rapper who looked in a happy mood was sharply dressed in a blue short sleeve shirt with a white t-shirt underneath it with a yellow cap to complement the look

Popular Ghanaian rapper Asem has resurfaced. In photos and videos shared on his Instagram page from the US, where he now resides he was spotted dining at an upscale restaurant, enjoying a lavish meal.

Asem, who was once a dominant figure in Ghana’s music industry, sipped red wine while being served oysters and other seafood dishes garnished with vegetables.

He wore a blue short-sleeved shirt over a white t-shirt, paired with a yellow cap. While he looked happy and in good spirits, he appeared much leaner than during his peak years.

The rapper left Ghana years ago after parting ways with Lynx Entertainment, the record label owned by Richie Mensah.

His career declined significantly after leaving the label, and he has since been absent from the mainstream music scene. Though he still makes music, his releases gain little attention, and many Ghanaians now remember him with nostalgia.

Asem was a major force in Ghanaian rap in the late 2000s, known for hits like ‘Give Me Blow’, ‘Fylla’, ‘School Dey Bee’, and ‘No More Kpayor’, a diss track aimed at Tema-based rappers including Sarkodie, Stay Jay, and Dr Cryme.

His rivalry with Sarkodie resurfaced in 2020 when he released multiple diss tracks, but they failed to gain traction as Sarkodie did not respond.

Aside from music, Asem has been active online, frequently posting videos of himself hosting an online sports commentary show called ‘Asem Sports’.

His departure from Lynx Entertainment fueled debate about the so-called ‘Lynx Curse’, a belief that artists who leave the label struggle to maintain their success.

Richie Mensah has denied this claim, but Asem’s fading career as well as many other musicians who lost relevance after leaving the label has kept the debate alive.

